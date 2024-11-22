Charting Yemen’s Path to Water Security Amid Conflict and Climate Challenges

The World Bank’s water analytical program for Yemen, led by experts including Naif Mohammed Abu-Lohom and Elvira Broeks Motta, highlights Yemen’s water crisis in the report "Charting the Course: A Policy Note for Water Security in Yemen". It details the country’s acute challenges as one of the world’s most water-scarce nations, compounded by unregulated groundwater abstraction, fragile governance, population growth, and a devastating conflict that began in 2015. Yemen’s ancient water management systems, historically lauded for their ingenuity, are struggling to sustain the needs of its growing population. Climate change further compounds these pressures, introducing severe droughts and erratic rainfall patterns. The report emphasizes the urgency of addressing Yemen’s water security, as the ongoing crisis risks destabilizing both its society and economy.

Water Stress and the Toll of Conflict

Yemen’s water availability has plummeted by 60% since 1990, with the average per capita supply now among the lowest globally and projected to decrease further. The country faces an annual water deficit of 2.6 billion cubic meters, largely met by unsustainable groundwater extraction. The protracted conflict has decimated water infrastructure, leaving only 21% of facilities in major urban centers operational by 2020. In rural areas, millions rely on expensive private water deliveries. The war has intensified disputes over water rights, displaced millions, and fragmented governance structures, hindering cohesive water management across the country’s basins. This fragmentation has made upstream-downstream water conflicts especially critical, as regions with critical water resources often fall under contested control.

Climate Change Exacerbates Vulnerabilities

Climate change is worsening Yemen’s already dire situation. Rising temperatures, unpredictable rainfall, and extreme weather events have further destabilized the country’s water supply. Rural communities are disproportionately affected, facing dwindling resources and recurrent droughts. A World Bank survey revealed that many households have resorted to selling assets, abandoning agriculture, or migrating to cope with water scarcity. The cultivation of qat, a water-intensive cash crop, has surged, consuming over 36% of the country’s renewable water resources. This trend highlights the economic pressures and lack of regulatory enforcement exacerbating the crisis.

Scenarios for Yemen’s Water Future

The report outlines three potential trajectories for Yemen’s water security. The most optimistic scenario envisions peace and governance reforms, enabling integrated water management and significant investments in infrastructure. A continuation of the status quo would see fragmented governance and limited progress in water management through decentralized approaches. The most concerning scenario involves further conflict escalation, restricting water governance to survival-focused local initiatives. Across all scenarios, the report underscores the need for adaptive, risk-informed strategies that combine traditional water practices with modern innovations.

Solutions Rooted in Resilience

The report emphasizes strengthening institutions, rehabilitating infrastructure, and enhancing water data systems to address Yemen’s challenges. Local and national institutions must collaborate to allocate water fairly and sustainably. Investments in infrastructure, particularly urban sanitation systems, are critical to meeting Yemen’s immediate needs and supporting displaced populations. Reliable data is essential for effective water resource management, and digital technologies such as remote sensing and earth observation can revolutionize monitoring efforts. However, Yemen’s fragile economic and political state necessitates sustained international support to implement these solutions.

“No regrets” measures identified by the World Bank can provide immediate relief while laying the groundwork for long-term solutions. These include rehabilitating water supply and sanitation systems, regulating groundwater use, and developing water-sharing agreements to reduce conflicts. Wastewater treatment in urban centers like Marib is vital to prevent long-term environmental damage. In rural areas, promoting rain-fed agriculture, modernizing irrigation, and expanding small-scale water storage can help mitigate the impacts of water scarcity. These localized actions could serve as building blocks for larger regional and national solutions as stability improves.

The Cost of Inaction

Delaying action on Yemen’s water crisis risks devastating social, economic, and health consequences. The collapse of water and sanitation systems has already fueled cholera outbreaks, food insecurity, and malnutrition. The report estimates that restoring water services to pre-conflict levels could cost between 200 million and 600 million while extending services to 75% of the population would require 5 billion. Without immediate intervention, Yemen’s water scarcity will exacerbate public health crises, hinder agricultural productivity, and increase social instability, leaving future generations at risk.

Addressing Yemen’s water challenges demands international collaboration, as the country’s internal capacities remain severely constrained. Investments in institutions, infrastructure, and information systems are essential to support recovery and resilience. The report calls for adaptive strategies rooted in traditional water practices while leveraging modern innovations. It stresses that water security is not only a developmental priority but a cornerstone for Yemen’s stability and peace. With decisive action, Yemen can chart a course toward sustainable water management, ensuring a better future for its people despite the immense challenges ahead.