Short-Term Wins, Long-Term Losses: Rethinking State Aid Policy in the European Union

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has delved into the implications of state aid on businesses in Europe through a comprehensive study led by Luis Brandao Marques and Hasan Toprak. Covering the period from 2016 to 2023, the research examined the effects of state aid on listed non-financial firms across Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the United Kingdom. By employing a high-frequency identification approach to address endogeneity, the study found that while state aid can yield short-term benefits such as increased employment and revenue for recipient firms, it fails to enhance productivity or spur investments. Worse still, adverse spillover effects on competitors frequently outweigh these short-term gains, raising significant concerns about the fairness and efficiency of state aid policies within the European Union (EU).

Modest Gains for Recipient Firms

The study shows that state aid delivers a slight boost to the employment and revenue of recipient firms, particularly those that are smaller, younger, or financially constrained. Employment in such firms increases by about 0.3 percent, while revenue grows by 0.6 percent for every 1 percent increase in unanticipated state aid. Despite these gains, the effects remain modest in absolute terms. For example, a €100 million injection of state aid leads to just 30 additional jobs in an average firm employing 10,000 workers. Similarly, this level of aid generates €15 million in extra revenue for firms with average annual revenues of €2.4 billion. Larger firms, which often have more robust financial structures, show limited responsiveness to state aid, underscoring the policy's inability to drive transformative changes across all business types.

The absence of significant impacts on productivity or investment further highlights the limitations of state aid. While financial constraints can be eased for smaller firms, the aid does not appear to foster innovation or encourage long-term structural improvements. Larger firms, meanwhile, may use state aid to maintain operations rather than to invest in growth or efficiency-enhancing measures, diluting its intended purpose.

Spillover Effects on Competitors

One of the most troubling findings of the study is the adverse spillover effects of state aid on competitors. Firms that do not receive aid, particularly those in the same sector but in different countries, experience declines in employment, revenue, and productivity. These negative effects are particularly pronounced in industries with high market concentration, where dominant firms leverage state aid to strengthen their positions, leaving smaller or newer competitors struggling to compete. Over time, these spillovers negate the benefits gained by recipient firms, leading to net economic losses within two years of aid disbursement. This dynamic highlights the challenges of implementing state aid policies in a way that preserves fair competition within the EU’s single market.

The study’s findings are consistent across different sectors, types of aid, and economic conditions, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Even extraordinary circumstances do not appear to mitigate the distortive effects of state aid on competition. These results emphasize the need for caution when designing and implementing state aid policies, particularly at the national level, where the risk of market distortion is highest.

The Case for EU-Level Coordination

The researchers argue that a coordinated EU-level approach to state aid could help mitigate the negative spillovers while preserving the positive effects. Pooling resources and allocating aid competitively across the EU would encourage fair competition, foster firm entry, and ensure a more efficient distribution of funds. Such a system would also address disparities in fiscal capacities among member states, preventing wealthier nations from gaining an unfair advantage in supporting their domestic industries.

An EU-level industrial policy could also leverage the benefits of the single market, enabling firms to achieve economies of scale and fostering cross-border cooperation in sectors like renewable energy, semiconductors, and advanced manufacturing. By reducing the risk of capture by entrenched domestic interests, this approach could enhance the overall effectiveness of industrial policies while minimizing the unintended consequences of fragmented national interventions.

Balancing Risks and Opportunities

While the study recognizes the potential role of state aid in addressing market failures, it underscores the risks of government failure. Poorly targeted aid can lead to resource misallocation, political capture, or support for unproductive sectors, undermining the policy's intended objectives. Governments often lack the information or incentives needed to implement effective interventions, further complicating the design of successful state aid programs.

The IMF researchers emphasize the need for rigorous evaluation of state aid policies to ensure they deliver net positive outcomes. Future research should focus on assessing the broader macroeconomic impacts of state aid, including its effects on employment, investment, productivity, and overall welfare. This evidence is critical for designing policies that balance short-term benefits with long-term sustainability and equity in the EU’s complex economic landscape.

A Call for Strategic Reform

The findings of this IMF study offer valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities of state aid policies in the EU. While state aid can address specific issues such as financial constraints or support for strategic sectors, its current implementation at the national level often creates more problems than it solves. A shift toward coordinated, EU-wide policies could enhance the effectiveness of state aid, preserving the principles of the single market while fostering innovation and competitiveness. Policymakers must weigh the benefits of intervention against its potential distortions, ensuring that state aid serves as a tool for equitable and sustainable economic growth rather than a source of division and inefficiency. With careful design and coordination, state aid could play a crucial role in addressing the EU’s pressing economic challenges, from climate change to supply chain resilience and digital transformation.