WFP and UNICEF Condemn Deadly Attack on Aid Convoy in North Darfur

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and UNICEF have strongly condemned the deadly assault on a joint humanitarian convoy near Al Koma in North Darfur, Sudan. The tragic incident, which occurred late on the night of June 3, resulted in the deaths of five aid workers, injuries to several others, and the destruction of multiple trucks laden with critical life-saving supplies.

Aid Convoy Ambushed En Route to Starving Civilians

The convoy, consisting of 15 trucks carrying food and nutrition aid, was en route to Al Fasher, a city besieged by violence and rapidly descending into famine conditions. The supplies were intended for thousands of displaced families and children suffering from severe malnutrition and lack of access to food.

“These supplies were essential for the survival of children and families in Al Fasher,” said a joint statement by WFP and UNICEF. “Their loss is a devastating blow to efforts to prevent famine in one of the most vulnerable regions of Sudan.”

According to the agencies, the convoy had traveled over 1,800 kilometers from Port Sudan and was in the final stages of negotiating safe passage to El Fasher when the attack occurred. Several of the trucks were burned and their cargo destroyed, significantly delaying the urgent response to the humanitarian catastrophe in the region.

Pre-Coordinated Humanitarian Route Attacked

The route had been disclosed in advance and shared with all relevant parties on the ground, in accordance with international humanitarian protocols. The convoy was operating under standard protection arrangements used in conflict zones to ensure safe delivery of humanitarian assistance.

“This is not just an attack on aid workers—it is an attack on the very lifeline for people struggling to survive,” said WFP Sudan Country Director Eddie Rowe. “It is a violation of international humanitarian law and a stain on our collective humanity.”

Growing Risk of Famine in El Fasher

Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, is on the brink of famine. Continued clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have trapped hundreds of thousands of civilians without consistent access to food, water, or medical supplies. Aid organizations warn that children are already dying from starvation-related illnesses and that the destruction of this convoy may have fatal consequences for many more.

According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), famine-like conditions are emerging in parts of Darfur, and the blockade of humanitarian access is exacerbating the crisis. Humanitarian organizations have repeatedly called for unfettered access to all affected areas, including El Fasher, to scale up relief operations.

Pattern of Attacks Raises Alarm

This is not the first time humanitarian missions have come under fire in Sudan. Just last week, WFP premises in Al Fasher were bombarded, damaging an office, a clinic, and a vehicle workshop. Over the past two years, aid organizations have faced looting, detentions, airstrikes, and deliberate obstruction by armed groups and criminal elements.

Both WFP and UNICEF are demanding a full, independent investigation into the attack and for those responsible to be held accountable. They have reiterated that all parties to the conflict are obligated under international law to protect humanitarian personnel, civilians, and infrastructure.

“We are devastated by the loss of our colleagues and the damage done to our operation,” said Mandeep O’Brien, UNICEF Representative in Sudan. “But we remain committed to reaching those in need. We will not be deterred.”

Call for Immediate Action

The UN agencies are urging the international community to increase diplomatic pressure on all parties in Sudan to guarantee humanitarian access and abide by the Geneva Conventions. Without such measures, they warn, the situation in Sudan will only deteriorate further, leading to more deaths and a protracted humanitarian disaster.

Despite the violence, WFP and UNICEF staff remain active on the ground in Sudan, continuing to deliver aid where possible and working tirelessly to negotiate access to conflict-affected areas.