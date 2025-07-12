Celebrating the potential and promise of the largest youth generation ever

Secretary-General António Guterres said empowering young people in a fair and hopeful world reaffirms the UN promise that every person has the right to make informed choices about their lives and futures.

While many young people face economic uncertainty, gender inequality, health challenges, the climate crisis and a spike in conflicts – they are still leading with courage, conscience and clarity, “calling for systems that uphold their rights and support their choices,” he said in his message.

“Let's listen to what young people want and support them in exercising their rights, making their own choices and enjoying a hopeful future,” said Natalia Kanem, Director of the UN sexual and reproductive rights agency, formally known as the UN Population Fund (UNFPA).

An inclusive future

“Young people are not just thinking about their future children – they are thinking about the world those children will inherit,” one youth activist told UNFPA.

Mr. Guterres urged countries to invest in policies that will ensure young people have access to education, healthcare, and promoting the protection of reproductive rights.

“Let us stand with young people and build a future where every person can shape their destiny in a world that is fair, peaceful and full of hope,” he said.

2025 award winners

Each year, the Committee for the UN Population Award honours an individual and/or institution in recognition of outstanding contributions to population and reproductive health questions and to their solutions.

On this World Population Day, the 2025 recipients were recognised for their groundbreaking work in empowering women and addressing critical challenges facing demographic growth.

The winner in the individual category, Varshan Deshpande who founded Dalit Mahila Vikas Mandal, tirelessly works to empower women at the community level in India, by building vocational skills, connecting them to vital resources and services, and fostering financial independence.

The winner in the institutional category, the International Union for the Scientific Study of Population (IUSSP), has played a pivotal role in advancing population science and policy, notably by helping establish regional population associations in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.