Merck Foundation, Nigeria’s First Lady Partner to Boost Healthcare, Girl Education

The Merck Foundation — the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany — has reinforced its commitment to building healthcare capacity, supporting girl education, and breaking the stigma surrounding infertility in Nigeria. This pledge was underscored during a high-level meeting in Abuja between H.E. Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of the Merck Foundation Board of Trustees, alongside Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.

During the meeting, Senator Dr. Kelej officially appointed the First Lady as Ambassador of “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” — a flagship campaign to combat infertility stigma and advocate for women’s empowerment. The two leaders outlined a long-term partnership aimed at advancing healthcare delivery in Nigeria and addressing critical social issues.

Expanding Healthcare Capacity Through Scholarships

Since its inception, Merck Foundation has provided 63 scholarships to Nigerian doctors, enabling them to specialise in 42 critical and underserved medical fields. The breakdown includes:

8 scholarships in fertility, embryology, sexual & reproductive medicine, biotechnology of human assisted reproduction, and women’s health.

38 scholarships in diabetes, preventative cardiovascular medicine, cardiology, endocrinology, and obesity & weight management — aimed at enabling doctors to establish diabetes or hypertension clinics within their local health facilities.

17 scholarships in oncology research, clinical psychiatry, dermatology, pain management, respiratory medicine, geriatric care, critical care, rheumatology, and other vital specialties.

These scholarships form part of a wider effort by Merck Foundation to strengthen Nigeria’s medical workforce, with an emphasis on rural and underserved communities.

Global Impact Across 53 Countries

Highlighting Merck Foundation’s global footprint, Prof. Dr. Stangenberg-Haverkamp revealed that the organisation has awarded over 2,282 scholarships to doctors from 53 countries across 44 critical specialties, aiming to transform patient care landscapes in Africa, Asia, and beyond.

Educating Linda – Supporting Girl Education

Under the ‘Educating Linda’ initiative, Merck Foundation has also sponsored the schooling of 20 high-achieving but underprivileged Nigerian girls, ensuring they have access to quality education. This aligns with the broader mission of empowering women and promoting gender equality through education.

Engaging Media to Tackle Social and Health Issues

Merck Foundation has conducted three editions of its Online Health Media Training for Nigerian journalists, emphasising the media’s role in shifting cultural attitudes towards issues such as:

Infertility stigma

Girl education and women’s empowerment

Ending child marriage and female genital mutilation (FGM)

Combating gender-based violence (GBV)

These trainings also raise awareness on the prevention and early detection of diabetes and hypertension.

First Lady’s Commitment to Scaling Up Programs

H.E. Senator Oluremi Tinubu welcomed the partnership, praising the Educating Linda initiative and scholarship programs. She pledged to scale up Merck Foundation programs nationwide to reach more communities and multiply the impact on healthcare and social development.

Creative Awards to Mobilise Public Engagement

As part of their partnership, Merck Foundation and the First Lady have launched eight major awards in 2025 for Nigerian media professionals, musicians, fashion designers, filmmakers, and students. The awards aim to inspire creative content that addresses infertility stigma, promotes women’s empowerment, and raises awareness on the prevention of diabetes and hypertension.

Award Categories and Deadlines:

Media Recognition Awards – “More Than a Mother” 2025 (Deadline: 30 Sept 2025) Fashion Awards – “More Than a Mother” 2025 (Deadline: 30 Sept 2025) Film Awards – “More Than a Mother” 2025 (Deadline: 30 Sept 2025) Song Awards – “More Than a Mother” 2025 (Deadline: 30 Sept 2025) Media Recognition Awards – “Diabetes & Hypertension” 2025 (Deadline: 30 Oct 2025) Fashion Awards – “Diabetes & Hypertension” 2025 (Deadline: 30 Oct 2025) Film Awards – “Diabetes & Hypertension” 2025 (Deadline: 30 Oct 2025) Song Awards – “Diabetes & Hypertension” 2025 (Deadline: 30 Oct 2025)

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej encouraged Nigerian creatives to submit powerful, awareness-driven works, noting that many Nigerian talents have been celebrated as winners in past editions.

Transformative Partnership for Nigeria’s Future

The collaboration between Merck Foundation and the Office of the First Lady of Nigeria is set to significantly enhance healthcare capacity, support women’s education, and combat harmful social stigmas. Through a combination of scholarships, education programs, media engagement, and cultural initiatives, the partnership aims to deliver long-lasting benefits to the Nigerian people.