Nepal appoints first woman prime minister, as UN expresses solidarity amid crisis

The UN remains committed to working with the Government to support stability, human rights and sustainable development, the statement added.

UN agencies in Nepal welcomed the appointment of Sushila Karki as interim prime minister on Friday, as the country reels from a deadly crackdown on youth-led protests that left more than 50 dead, widespread destruction and forced the resignation of her predecessor.

 

Ms. Karki, Nepal’s first woman Prime Minister, was appointed by President Ram Chandra Poudel who administered the oath of office in a ceremony attended by youth representatives, officials and foreign diplomats.  

According to media reports, she has been tasked with organizing fresh elections within six months.

She previously served as the only woman chief justice, leading the Supreme Court from 2016 to 2017.

Historic moment

At this pivotal moment, the United Nations stands alongside the people of Nepal in their aspirations for peace, justice, transparency, accountability and progress,” said Hanna Singer Hamdy, UN Resident Coordinator in Nepal, in a statement.

She also recognised the contributions of the President, the Chief of Army Staff and ‘GenZ’ youth leaders, noting that their efforts “helped make this transition possible.”

An inspiration for girls and women

Children’s Fund UNICEF congratulated Ms. Karki, saying her appointment “is an inspiration for girls and women,” and highlighted the importance of placing children’s rights at the centre of Nepal’s recovery.

Similarly, the UN Development Programme (UNDP), gender equality agency UN Women, and reproductive health agency, UNFPA, expressed support for her leadership, emphasising inclusive governance, gender equality, and the protection of women and youth.

 
 

Grave challenges

The appointment comes amid grave challenges. The unrest began Monday as a self-styled “Gen Z protest” against corruption, nepotism and social media restrictions. Security forces opened fire on crowds, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries.

Protesters stormed and torched key institutions, including the parliament, Supreme Court, federal and provincial government offices, and political party offices, while also targeting media outlets, schools, businesses and homes.

Jailbreaks occurred in several locations, and reports suggest some demonstrations may have been infiltrated by outside actors and groups, further complicating security.

In response, the army assumed control of nationwide security late Tuesday, deploying troops across the Kathmandu Valley and imposing movement restrictions to stabilise the situation.

 
 

Visit UN News for more.

