ILO Report Calls for Systemic Action to Advance Gender Equality in Supply Chains

A new publication by the International Labour Organization (ILO) titled “Gender Equality in Supply Chains: How ILO Interventions Foster Gender Equality in Outcomes in Supply Chains” reveals that while women constitute a substantial proportion of the global supply chain workforce, they continue to face systemic barriers that limit their earning potential, career advancement, and overall economic empowerment. The report underscores that achieving gender equality in supply chains is not only a moral and social imperative but also an economic necessity for sustainable growth and resilience.

Persistent Gender Gaps Despite High Participation

Globally, women represent about 40 percent of the supply chain workforce, with participation reaching over 80 percent in certain industries such as garment manufacturing, textiles, and electronics assembly. However, the ILO notes that women’s high participation does not translate into equality.

Across industries and regions, women workers remain underpaid, underrepresented, and undervalued, especially in roles historically dominated by men. Structural challenges include:

Lower wages compared to men in equivalent positions.

Occupational segregation , with women concentrated in low-skilled and low-paid jobs.

Limited access to training and promotions, restricting career mobility.

Persistent stereotypes that assign women to roles perceived as “feminine” or “unskilled.”

High exposure to gender-based harassment and unsafe working conditions.

The ILO warns that these inequalities not only harm women but also weaken the sustainability and productivity of global supply chains by undermining innovation, efficiency, and workforce stability.

“Empowering women in supply chains is not just a question of fairness — it is a strategic investment in productivity, resilience, and inclusive economic growth,” the report emphasizes.

The Economic Case for Gender Equality

The publication highlights that gender inequality carries significant economic costs. Supply chains that fail to promote equality risk losing competitive advantage due to high turnover, skills shortages, and reputational damage. Conversely, those that prioritize gender-responsive practices benefit from increased innovation, improved decision-making, and enhanced organizational performance.

Studies referenced in the report show that gender-diverse teams and inclusive workplaces are more adaptable to market shifts and better positioned to meet sustainability targets, particularly as consumers and investors increasingly demand ethical and socially responsible production.

Targeted Interventions for Systemic Change

The ILO stresses that isolated or short-term initiatives are inadequate to close gender gaps. Instead, it calls for systemic interventions that tackle both structural and cultural barriers. The publication outlines a range of proven strategies that have successfully advanced gender equality in supply chains, including:

Strengthening workplace protections against harassment, discrimination, and violence, through clear policies and enforcement mechanisms. Improving occupational safety and health (OSH) conditions, particularly for women in manufacturing, agriculture, and logistics sectors. Expanding access to skills development and leadership programs designed to enhance women’s technical, managerial, and digital competencies. Promoting women’s collective voice by supporting networks, trade unions, and workers’ associations that empower women to advocate for their rights. Addressing unpaid care work by promoting shared household responsibilities, access to childcare, and family-friendly workplace policies.

These measures, the report notes, create multiplier effects across industries — increasing female labor force participation, improving job quality, and strengthening the inclusiveness and competitiveness of supply chains.

“When women are given equal opportunities to lead and thrive, the entire supply chain benefits — from factories and farms to global markets,” said an ILO spokesperson.

The Power of Data and Policy Innovation

A cornerstone of the ILO’s recommendations is the use of gender-disaggregated data to guide policy design and monitoring. The report stresses that data gaps continue to obscure the scale and depth of gender inequalities, particularly in informal or fragmented supply chains such as agriculture and artisanal manufacturing.

By collecting and analysing data by gender, age, occupation, and sector, governments and employers can better identify inequities, measure progress, and design targeted interventions. For instance, gender-sensitive auditing in global supply chains has been shown to reveal hidden forms of discrimination and unsafe practices that traditional monitoring systems often overlook.

The ILO also calls for policy innovation — urging governments to adopt gender-responsive budgeting, procurement policies, and certification systems that reward companies committed to fair and equitable labour practices.

Building Partnerships for Global Impact

The report emphasizes that advancing gender equality in supply chains requires collective action among governments, employers, workers’ organizations, and civil society. The ILO’s framework encourages multi-stakeholder collaboration, recognizing that coordinated progress across policy, business, and community levels is essential for long-term change.

This integrated approach, the ILO notes, ensures that gains in one area — such as equal pay initiatives — can have positive ripple effects across others, including representation, occupational safety, and leadership opportunities.

The publication also showcases examples of successful ILO-supported interventions, including:

Training programs for women entrepreneurs in textile and agrifood supply chains in Asia and Africa.

Initiatives to improve gender equality in cocoa and coffee value chains in Latin America.

Partnerships with multinational brands to develop gender-sensitive due diligence standards under the ILO’s Decent Work in Global Supply Chains agenda.

Towards a Global Agenda for Inclusive Growth

At its core, the ILO’s message is clear: achieving gender equality in supply chains is integral to the global Decent Work Agenda and the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) — particularly SDG 5 (Gender Equality) and SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth).

The report situates gender equality as a cross-cutting enabler of sustainable development, linking it to economic diversification, climate resilience, and social justice. In an era of global uncertainty and rapid technological change, inclusive and gender-responsive supply chains are increasingly seen as key to economic resilience.

“Gender equality in supply chains is not an isolated ambition — it is central to the future of decent work, sustainable economies, and fair globalization,” the ILO concludes.

Looking Ahead

The ILO plans to continue supporting member states and private sector partners through technical assistance, data-driven policy support, and knowledge sharing under its global programs on inclusive supply chains and fair recruitment.

As global supply chains evolve to meet the challenges of automation, climate change, and demographic shifts, ensuring that women are empowered as equal participants and leaders will be crucial to building a more just, resilient, and inclusive global economy.