EU-ILO Initiative Expands to Malaysia to Protect Migrant Workers in Blue Economy

Malaysia has officially joined the Ship to Shore Rights South-East Asia initiative — a regional flagship programme of the European Union (EU) aimed at ensuring safe migration and decent work in the fishing, seafood processing, and aquaculture sectors. The programme, implemented by the International Labour Organization (ILO), marks a significant milestone in efforts to improve labour conditions in Malaysia’s blue economy, which exported nearly US$1 billion worth of seafood in 2023.

The extension of the programme to Malaysia was formalised at a multi-stakeholder workshop held in Putrajaya on 13 November 2025, co-organized by the Ministry of Human Resources and the ILO. The meeting brought together government representatives, employers, worker organizations, and civil society groups to build consensus on a bold, multi-year action plan for the programme, which will be implemented from 2025 to 2028.

A Vulnerable Workforce in a Critical Sector

The fishing and seafood industries are central to Malaysia’s economy and food security but have long been associated with exploitative working conditions. Migrant workers — many from neighbouring ASEAN countries — form the backbone of these industries and often face heightened risks, including:

Labour exploitation and rights violations

Unsafe and abusive working conditions at sea

Limited access to grievance mechanisms or legal protection

Language and documentation barriers

Forced labour and human trafficking risks

These issues have drawn international attention and scrutiny in recent years. The Ship to Shore Rights programme aims to tackle these systemic problems through a rights-based approach rooted in international labour standards.

Key Features of the Programme in Malaysia

Under the action plan discussed in Putrajaya, several core components of the initiative in Malaysia will include:

Strengthening national legislation and enforcement to align with international standards, particularly the Work in Fishing Convention, 2007 (No. 188)

Enhancing regional and bilateral cooperation across ASEAN to improve cross-border labour migration governance

Promoting responsible business conduct and good labour practices within the private sector

Establishing migrant worker resource centres run by trade unions and civil society groups to support rights awareness, service access, and labour organizing

Building capacity of labour inspectors and maritime enforcement agencies to improve compliance monitoring at sea and on shore

This multi-pronged approach is designed to address both the structural and practical barriers to decent work in the blue economy.

High-Level Support from Government and International Partners

Mr. Raja Mohd Nizam bin Raja Kamarulbahrin, Undersecretary of the International Division at the Ministry of Human Resources, welcomed the programme’s launch in Malaysia, stating:

“We recognize the specific vulnerabilities of foreign workers in the fishing, seafood processing and aquaculture sectors. Protecting their labour rights remains a priority. This initiative also underscores the importance of regional cooperation requiring close collaboration between Malaysia and relevant stakeholders.”

Representing the EU Delegation to Thailand, Audrey-Anne Rochelemagne, Deputy Head of Cooperation, praised the expansion:

“The blue economy has faced challenges in protecting the rights of migrant workers. With the EU’s support, we are pleased to extend our partnership to Malaysia to build further on the momentum for change in this crucial sector.”

From the ILO, Tuomo Poutiainen, Deputy Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, noted:

“We are very pleased to reach agreement on a strong work plan that directly responds to the key protection needs of these vulnerable workers. The ILO welcomes the commitments made by key stakeholders to ensure that migrant workers in Malaysia’s fish and seafood supply chain are able to realize decent work.”

A Regional Blueprint for Ethical Labour Practices in the Blue Economy

The Ship to Shore Rights South-East Asia programme is part of the broader Team Europe initiative to promote ethical and sustainable practices in global supply chains. It is jointly implemented by the ILO, International Organization for Migration (IOM), and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

With Malaysia’s inclusion, the programme is expected to catalyse reforms not only at the national level but also regionally, strengthening ASEAN’s collective response to labour abuses and bolstering efforts to eliminate forced labour, human trafficking, and decent work deficits in maritime industries.

The initiative’s progress will be monitored through tripartite structures and regular stakeholder consultations, ensuring transparency, inclusivity, and accountability.

Looking Ahead: Decent Work as the Anchor of Sustainable Growth

As Malaysia deepens its role in the global seafood supply chain, the country’s ability to ensure ethical labour standards and safe migration pathways will be key to maintaining international market access and reputational credibility.

This programme is not just about protecting workers—it’s about anchoring Malaysia’s seafood economy in fairness, transparency, and sustainability.