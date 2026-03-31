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Controversy Erupts as Canadian MP Dismisses Uyghur Forced Labour Evidence

The Uyghur Human Rights Project criticized MP Michael Ma for dismissing evidence of Uyghur forced labour as uncredible, highlighting concerns over China's human rights abuses. Despite Ma's apology for his remarks, the incident has sparked outrage given Canada's recognition of the Uyghur genocide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:31 IST
Controversy Erupts as Canadian MP Dismisses Uyghur Forced Labour Evidence
Representative Image (Photo/@UyghurProject). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Uyghur Human Rights Project (UHRP) has voiced serious concerns following controversial remarks by Canadian Member of Parliament Michael Ma. The organization criticized Ma for seemingly dismissing well-documented evidence of forced labour in China, particularly involving the Uyghur population, during a parliamentary session on March 26, 2026.

UHRP highlighted that Ma questioned the credibility of reports from respected organizations and investigative journals, such as studies led by Adrian Zenz and collaborative works by The New York Times, Der Spiegel, and more. Ma's statements, according to the UHRP, echo efforts to obscure human rights abuses.

The controversy is further compounded by timing, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of Canadian activist Huseyin Celil's deportation and imprisonment. While Ma later apologized, UHRP Executive Director Omer Kanat condemned his remarks, urging Ma and Canadian officials to reaffirm their commitment to human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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