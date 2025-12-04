R4V seeks $763m to support 1.2M refugees and migrants across Latin America

The Inter-Agency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants (R4V), jointly led by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and UNHCR, has issued a major appeal for $763 million to support 1.2 million refugees and migrants across 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. The funding request forms part of the 2026 Refugee and Migrant Response Plan (RMRP), a region-wide framework aimed at strengthening integration, protection and access to essential services for displaced populations.

Bringing together 152 humanitarian and development organizations, the 2026 RMRP reflects the evolving dynamics of mobility in the region. While northbound migration has slowed, southbound movements have increased significantly, creating new pressures on national systems and humanitarian actors. The plan underscores that 4.2 million refugees and migrants of varying nationalities now require urgent assistance, ranging from documentation and legal support to food, water, education, shelter and livelihood opportunities.

Rising Needs, Limited Resources

Amid declining humanitarian funding globally, displaced families continue to face barriers to basic rights and services. The plan highlights that nearly one in four children among refugee and migrant populations face obstacles to enrolling in and staying in school. These disruptions pose long-term consequences for learning, growth and future economic prospects.

Despite financial constraints in 2025, the R4V Platform supported nearly 500,000 people through thousands of targeted interventions. These included legal assistance, emergency aid, integration support, protection services, and community-based programmes to strengthen social inclusion.

“Despite limited funding this year, the R4V platform reached nearly 500,000 people,” said Jose Samaniego, UNHCR Regional Director for the Americas. “This confirms R4V’s importance as the leading coordination and response mechanism for mixed movements in the region. It supports and complements national authorities and helps create conditions for refugees and migrants to contribute to their host communities.”

A Streamlined, More Efficient Response

To address shrinking resources and rising needs, the 2026 RMRP features a simplified and harmonized structure that reduces duplication, strengthens coordination, and aligns regional responses with global standards. The plan prioritizes supporting the most vulnerable communities and scaling the efforts of national and local authorities.

According to Maria Moita, IOM Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, long-term investment is essential. “Tackling the challenges ahead demands more than goodwill; it requires strategic planning and lasting investment,” she said. “This plan emphasizes regularization and integration, recognizing that when migrants and refugees can safely rebuild their lives, they are less likely to move again. Together, we can foster inclusion and create pathways to resilience and opportunity.”

Core Objectives of the 2026 RMRP

The plan outlines three central goals:

Ensuring safe and dignified access to essential goods and critical services, including health care, food security, education, clean water and shelter.

Strengthening protection measures, including prevention, mitigation and response to risks such as exploitation, discrimination, gender-based violence and child protection concerns.

Promoting socio-economic integration and resilience, enabling both displaced populations and host communities to thrive through livelihoods, financial inclusion, and regularization pathways.

The RMRP also places emphasis on local ownership, building on the response capacities of municipal governments, community-based organizations and frontline service providers who play a crucial role in delivering support.

Call for Global Solidarity

R4V stresses that international support — from governments, donors, private sector partners and civil society — is vital to sustaining life-saving humanitarian aid and building durable solutions. Investments in integration not only allow refugees and migrants to regain stability but also help host countries unlock economic contributions, foster social cohesion and strengthen national development.

With millions of people still uprooted across the region, the 2026 plan serves as a roadmap for coordinated, impactful action that ensures no one is left behind.