Ireland boosts UNDP with multi-year €7.75m core funding to tackle global crises

The Government of Ireland has reinforced its long-standing partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) by committing EUR 7.75 million (approximately USD 9 million) in flexible core resources for 2024–2025. The new multi-year Memorandum of Understanding ensures predictable, strategic support at a time when global development gains are increasingly threatened by intersecting crises — including climate change, pandemics, conflict and intensifying natural disasters.

Ireland’s contribution arrives at a crucial moment, enabling UNDP to respond swiftly and effectively to emergencies while continuing to support long-term resilience. Core funding is the backbone of UNDP’s ability to stay operational in fragile contexts, allowing the organization to deploy experts quickly, safeguard communities, and protect essential services that are often disrupted during crises.

Aligned with the forthcoming UNDP Strategic Plan 2026–2029, the funding will bolster integrated and scalable solutions that advance human development while safeguarding the planet. Such flexibility allows UNDP to direct resources where they are most urgently needed, prioritising support for vulnerable populations — especially women and girls who face disproportionate risks in times of conflict, displacement and economic instability.

This renewed investment strengthens UNDP’s capacity to operate in some of the world’s most challenging environments. From Ukraine and Gaza to Sudan, Haiti, Myanmar and other fragile settings, core resources help preserve development gains, support local governance, rebuild essential infrastructure and reinforce peacebuilding efforts. They also facilitate rapid crisis assessments, early recovery programming and community-level interventions that promote stability.

In addition to strengthening crisis response, core funding acts as a catalyst for broader development financing. For every core dollar received, UNDP mobilises several more from partners, governments and multilateral instruments. Such resources also underpin critical oversight systems, transparency mechanisms, and accountability structures — ensuring that every programme delivers maximum value and adheres to global standards of integrity and effectiveness.

Ireland’s renewed commitment reflects its steadfast dedication to multilateral cooperation and to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. By championing flexible, predictable funding, Ireland underscores the importance of collective action in addressing today’s complex and interconnected global challenges.

UNDP welcomes Ireland’s continued partnership and looks forward to deepening collaboration toward a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable future — ensuring that no one is left behind.