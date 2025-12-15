With skills and determination, Guatemalans embark on life-changing journey to Germany

A few held back tears, others offer nervous smiles, each aware that the moment marks the beginning of a life-changing journey far from home.

“I’ve never left Guatemala City, let alone my country,” said Billy, one of the participants. “My family is very excited because I’ll be the first one among us to travel abroad.”

Safe pathway

Their three-month opportunity is part of a pilot project designed to create safe and regular labour migration pathways, supported by the Guatemalan Government, the Embassy of Germany in Guatemala, the Technical Training and Productivity Institute, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The journey is guided by a sense of purpose shaped by resilience, determination, and years of effort. In Germany, that purpose will translate into skills, technical knowledge, and a commitment to supporting loved ones back home.

Months of training came together in one moment at the departure gate, where determination outweighed nerves.

The workers will train and work as package distributors, gaining valuable skills, supporting their families, and forging new connections abroad.

After months of preparation, the moment feels both surreal and hard earned, the result of months of study, assessments, and anticipation.

Ricardo, a 36-year-old Maya man from Alta Verapaz, a region in northern Guatemala known for its rich coffee production, used to wake up at 1am to travel to Guatemala City for the training sessions organised as part of the pilot project.

He hoped this new chapter can help him build a more stable future at home.

Oscar, a car mechanic, along with Douglas and John, all said they are undertaking the journey to provide their children with a safer and brighter future.

“When I got the news, I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I had applied for the programme a year earlier and had almost lost hope. Then, suddenly, I got the call. I’m going with pride; I want to show what Guatemalans are made of.”

For several participants, a simple social media post announcing the opportunity was the first step toward a possibility they had never imagined.

Technical training in automotive systems and safety prepared the men for the challenges ahead, strengthening their skills long before they boarded the plane.

In the months before their departure, the group attended courses learning skills they said would stay with them for life – studying engines, maintenance systems and the correct names of car parts.

The group also attended German language classes organised by IOM, intercultural sessions, and virtual tours of their future workplace.

What they practice abroad will carry back home, strengthening their communities, inspiring others, and creating small shifts across borders.

For John, the excitement was as much about discovery as it was about professional growth.

“It’s not just about the salary. It’s about something deeper: discovering another country, meeting new people, understanding how they live, their food, their culture, their way of celebrating. In the end, it’s not about what you earn, but about what stays with you long after you leave.”

As the training progressed, another kind of growth took shape. The ten men grew closer through group chats where they shared messages, jokes, questions, and small details about their lives.

At the airport, families wave and call out words of encouragement as the group walks toward the boarding gate.

Before stepping through into the departures hall, Oscar ends a video call with his family.

“Does what’s ahead worry me? No, but it sure makes me excited,” he said.