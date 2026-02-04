Armenia Advances Action on ILO Violence and Harassment Convention

Senior government officials, employers’ and workers’ representatives, civil society and international partners gathered in Yerevan on 30 January 2026 to advance Armenia’s next steps on implementing the ILO Violence and Harassment Convention, 2019 (No. 190), following its ratification in December last year.

The Policy Dialogue, jointly organised by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and UN Women in partnership with the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, brought together tripartite constituents to examine legislative gaps, enforcement challenges and national priorities for translating ratification into real protections in the world of work.

A Historic Step Toward Dignity and Safety at Work

Opening the dialogue, Françoise Jacob, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Armenia, described Armenia’s ratification of Convention No. 190 as a historic milestone and a strong signal of the country’s commitment to dignity, equality and social justice.

“Violence and harassment in the world of work are violations of human and labour rights that undermine productivity, trust and social cohesion, and disproportionately affect women,” she said, stressing that ratification must now be followed by inclusive, sustained implementation through social dialogue.

Government Commitment to Decent Work

Lusine Kocharyan, Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to decent and safe work for all, noting that labour lies at the core of Armenia’s development agenda.

“Safe and decent employment is essential to prosperity, poverty reduction and inclusive economic growth,” she said, underlining the importance of aligning national legislation and policy with international labour standards.

From Ratification to Implementation

Reflecting on the path to ratification, Ruben Sargsyan, Acting Head of the National Institute of Labour and Social Research, outlined the extensive inter-institutional coordination, technical consultations and tripartite engagement that supported the Convention’s approval by the National Assembly.

From a parliamentary perspective, Heriknaz Tigranyan, Chair of the Standing Committee on Labour and Social Affairs, said Parliament will continue to monitor legislative reforms and address gaps to ensure full compliance with Convention No. 190.

Learning From International Experience

Participants heard international perspectives on implementation from Özge Berber-Agtas, ILO Gender Equality and Non-Discrimination Specialist, who presented global good practices, common challenges and lessons learned in moving from ratification to effective enforcement.

To inform national priorities, findings from ILO-supported gap analyses, presented by legal expert Sergey Ghazinyan, provided an evidence base for identifying key legislative and institutional reforms.

Workers, Employers and Inspectors Share Perspectives

Representing workers, Tiruhi Nazaretyan, Deputy President of the Confederation of Trade Unions of Armenia, highlighted the prevalence of psychological harassment and the need for clear legal definitions, criteria and accessible reporting mechanisms.

Lilit Adamyan, CEO of the Republican Union of Employers of Armenia, said clear and predictable regulation benefits employers as well as workers, providing certainty, protecting against unfounded complaints and supporting compliance.

From an enforcement standpoint, Ara Mkrtchyan of the Health and Labour Inspectorate Body outlined challenges inspectors face under the current legal framework, emphasising the need for clearer mandates and procedures aligned with Convention No. 190.

Building a National Roadmap

The dialogue concluded with a shared understanding that effective implementation will require continued tripartite cooperation, legislative reform, institutional capacity-building and awareness-raising.

Armenia officially ratified ILO Convention No. 190 on 4 December 2025, following approval by the National Assembly on 11 September 2025. The Convention will enter into force in December 2026, with the policy dialogue marking a key milestone in developing a national roadmap toward a world of work free from violence and harassment.

The event was held within the framework of ILO and UN Women initiatives supporting decent work, gender equality and women’s economic empowerment in the South Caucasus.