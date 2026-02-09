How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

When inflation surged across Europe in 2021 and 2022, most people felt it in higher food bills, energy costs, and rent. But new research from the International Monetary Fund shows that the true damage went far deeper than everyday expenses. Drawing on detailed household data from Eurostat, the European Central Bank, and national surveys, IMF economists find that inflation reshaped household welfare on a massive scale, costing the average European household nearly one-fifth of its annual income. For poorer families, the losses were even larger.

The study looks at 18 European economies during the peak of the inflation shock, from late 2021 to mid-2022. Its central message is simple but powerful: inflation is not just a cost-of-living problem. It is a balance-sheet shock that affects what people earn, what they spend, and, most importantly, what they own.

Why Inflation Hit the Poor Harder at the Checkout

Lower-income households spend more of their income on essentials such as food, electricity, heating, and transport. During the inflation surge, these items experienced the sharpest price increases, especially in countries like Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia. Food inflation exceeded 10 percent across most of Europe and climbed close to 30 percent in some countries, while energy prices soared even higher.

This meant that poorer households faced higher “personal inflation” than wealthier ones. While this made inflation clearly regressive, the study finds that this effect was smaller than many expect. On average, higher prices in household shopping baskets reduced welfare by less than 1 percent of annual income for poorer households. Painful, yes, but not the main driver of long-term losses.

Incomes Rose, But Not Fast Enough

A much bigger problem came from incomes failing to keep up with prices. Inflation eroded the purchasing power of wages, pensions, and benefits across Europe. If incomes had not adjusted at all, households would have lost more than 10 percent of their annual income on average.

In reality, governments and labor markets stepped in. Wages rose in some sectors, pensions were partly indexed, and emergency support helped soften the blow. These adjustments reduced the damage, but they did not cancel it out. Even after accounting for income growth and fiscal support, households still lost around 6 percent of their annual income on average. Countries with stronger social safety nets, such as Malta and France, managed better than others, while high-inflation economies in the Baltics struggled to keep pace.

Housing Turned Inflation Into a Wealth Shock

The most dramatic findings emerge when the study looks at household wealth, especially housing. For most European families, a home is by far their biggest asset, often worth several times their annual income. When inflation rises, what happens to housing prices matters enormously.

In countries where house prices failed to rise as fast as inflation, households suffered huge real wealth losses. Italy is a striking example: even after accounting for income adjustments, households lost the equivalent of about 70 percent of their annual income in overall welfare terms.

But in a handful of countries, housing markets told a very different story. In Ireland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands, house prices rose faster than inflation. This turned inflation into a financial gain for homeowners. In Ireland, households across all income groups ended up better off, while in the Netherlands, the richest households gained more than half of their annual income thanks to rising property values.

What This Means for Policy and Inequality

When all effects are combined, spending, income, and wealth, the picture is clear. Across the 18 countries studied, inflation reduced household welfare by an average of 18.5 percent of annual income. The poorest households were hit hardest, losing about 27 percent of their income, while the richest lost roughly half that amount.

The key lesson is that inflation’s impact depends less on age or debt and more on asset ownership, especially housing. Policies that focus only on wages, benefits, and prices miss the biggest driver of inequality during inflationary periods. Housing markets and wealth distribution matter just as much.

As inflation risks remain alive globally, the IMF’s message is a warning: ignoring real assets does not just underestimate inflation’s costs, it misunderstands who truly bears them.