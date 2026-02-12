ILO Launches Global Child Labour Observatory to Strengthen Data, Policy and Accountability

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has launched the Child Labour Observatory (CLO), a new centralized global platform providing country-level information on child labour across all 187 ILO Member States.

Established in response to the Durban Call to Action on the Elimination of Child Labour, the CLO is designed as a one-stop hub for official data, legislation, policies, and evidence of progress — aimed at accelerating efforts to end child labour worldwide.

A One-Stop Platform for Tracking Progress

The Child Labour Observatory brings together structured, comparable information to support decision-making, transparency, and accountability in the fight against child labour.

It is intended to serve a wide range of stakeholders, including:

Policymakers and governments

Researchers and development partners

Employers’ and workers’ organizations

Businesses and supply chain actors

Civil society and international organizations

The platform enables users to track trends, compare national and regional progress, and identify gaps where stronger action is needed.

Three Core Pillars of Country-Level Information

To improve accessibility and usability, the CLO is organized around three main pillars:

Context

Official statistics and visualizations on children in economic activity and household chores, disaggregated by:

Age

Sex

National Legal Framework

Key legislative protections, including:

Minimum age for employment

Hazardous work lists

Legal provisions on the worst forms of child labour

Policies and Plans

National strategies and programmes aimed at eliminating child labour, such as:

Action plans

Government policies

Targeted interventions

All entries are based on official sources and linked directly to original references to ensure transparency and traceability.

Complementing the Forced Labour Observatory

The CLO complements the ILO’s existing Forced Labour Observatory (FLO), together strengthening the global evidence base on labour exploitation.

While the CLO focuses on child labour, the FLO provides comprehensive global and country-level information on:

Forced labour

Trafficking in persons

Legal and institutional frameworks

Enforcement and prevention measures

Protection, remedies and access to justice

Fair recruitment and due diligence

International cooperation

Developed in line with the ILO’s mandate to improve comparable global evidence, the FLO supports countries and partners in understanding and addressing forced labour risks and outcomes.

Supporting Evidence-Based Action

Both observatories are designed as practical tools to strengthen coordinated efforts to eliminate child labour and forced labour through:

Policy formulation and review : benchmarking frameworks and identifying implementation gaps

Research and analysis : comparing trends across countries and regions

Responsible business conduct: supporting due diligence, prevention strategies, and informed engagement across supply chains

Strengthening Global Coordination to End Child Labour

The ILO is inviting users worldwide to explore the Child Labour Observatory and Forced Labour Observatory as key resources to track progress, strengthen accountability, and support evidence-based national and international action.

Together, the platforms aim to accelerate coordinated efforts toward the elimination of child labour and forced labour — and to ensure that policies and protections are grounded in reliable, transparent information.