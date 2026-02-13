UN Women Voices Regret Over US Withdrawal From Executive Board

UN Women has expressed regret at the decision of the United States to withdraw from the UN Women Executive Board, warning that sustained multilateral leadership is critical at a time of growing backlash against women’s rights worldwide.

In a statement, UN Women said the United States has played an important role in supporting global efforts to advance gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls since the agency’s establishment.

Longstanding Partnership With Global Impact

UN Women noted that cooperation with the United States has helped strengthen progress across a wide range of priorities, including:

Advancing gender equality and women’s rights worldwide

Strengthening laws and institutions that protect women and girls

Expanding women’s leadership and economic empowerment

Supporting the women, peace and security agenda

Strengthening global efforts to end violence against women and girls

Assisting women and girls in conflict-affected settings

The agency said these contributions have been significant in driving reforms and supporting vulnerable populations internationally.

Gender Equality Central to Peace and Development

UN Women emphasized that gender equality is not only a human rights imperative but also a foundation for broader global stability.

“Gender equality is the foundation of peace, development, economic stability, and democratic governance,” the statement said.

The agency warned that the decision comes at a challenging moment, with widening inequalities and intensifying resistance to women’s rights in many parts of the world.

Commitment to Continued Dialogue

Despite the withdrawal, UN Women said it remains committed to maintaining constructive engagement with the United States and all Member States.

“UN Women remains committed to a constructive dialogue with the United States of America, as with all Member States,” it said.

The agency reaffirmed its mandate to advance gender equality and protect the rights of all women and girls, working in partnership with governments, civil society, the private sector and the wider UN system.

Continuing the Global Mission

UN Women stressed that its work will continue uninterrupted, focused on delivering tangible progress for women and girls worldwide, particularly in fragile and conflict-affected settings.

The statement underscores the agency’s view that multilateral cooperation remains essential to meet today’s global challenges and safeguard hard-won gains on gender equality.