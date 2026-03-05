Africa Water Vision 2063: Securing Water for Growth and Climate Resilience

In 2026, African leaders put water at the centre of the continent’s long-term development agenda. The Africa Water Vision 2063 and Policy, developed by the African Ministers’ Council on Water and the African Union Commission with support from institutions such as the African Development Bank, the Africa Water Facility and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, makes one message clear: Africa’s future depends on how well it manages its water.

The document is closely linked to Agenda 2063, the African Union’s blueprint for “the Africa We Want.” It argues that water is not just about drinking from taps and sanitation facilities. It is about food, energy, jobs, trade, climate resilience and peace. In short, water is the foundation of economic growth and social stability across the continent.

A Growing Population, Rising Pressure

Africa’s population is growing rapidly and is expected to rise sharply in the coming decades. More people means more demand for food, electricity, housing and industry. All of these depend on water. Agriculture already uses large amounts of water, and this demand will increase as food production expands. Energy production and manufacturing will also require more reliable water supplies.

At the same time, many cities are growing faster than their water and sanitation systems. Millions of people still lack access to safe drinking water and proper sanitation. Poor sanitation leads to disease, lost productivity and environmental damage. The Vision highlights that only about half of Africa’s population has access to safe water, while sanitation coverage remains uneven.

Climate change makes the challenge even tougher. Droughts are becoming more frequent. Floods are more intense. Rainfall patterns are less predictable. Water is the main way climate change affects people’s lives, from failed crops to damaged homes and infrastructure. Without action, these pressures could slow down Africa’s development.

From Basic Service to Strategic Asset

The Vision calls for a major shift in how water is viewed. Instead of treating it only as a social service, it should be seen as a strategic economic asset. Reliable water supplies support farms, factories, mines and power plants. They create jobs and boost productivity.

To achieve this, the policy promotes smarter water management. This includes improving water storage, managing groundwater better, harvesting rainwater and reusing treated wastewater. It also encourages the use of new technologies, such as renewable energy-powered desalination in coastal and water-scarce areas.

Efficiency is a key focus. The Vision stresses that using water more wisely is just as important as finding new sources. Reducing leaks, improving irrigation methods and recycling water in industries can make a big difference.

The policy also highlights the importance of the “blue economy.” Africa’s oceans, lakes and rivers can drive growth through fisheries, tourism and marine transport. However, this must be done sustainably. Protecting marine ecosystems and stopping pollution are essential to ensure long-term benefits.

Working Together Across Borders

Water does not respect national boundaries. Around 90 percent of Africa’s surface water crosses at least one border. Millions of people depend on shared rivers and aquifers. This makes cooperation essential.

The Vision calls for stronger agreements and institutions to manage shared water resources. It encourages countries to share data openly, plan together and resolve disputes peacefully. By working together, countries can use shared water to boost trade, generate electricity and improve food security.

Water diplomacy is presented as a tool for peace and regional integration. When countries cooperate on water, they build trust and create shared economic interests. This reduces the risk of conflict and supports continental goals such as the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Investing in People, Data and Innovation

The Vision recognises that good policies are not enough. Africa needs skilled professionals, strong institutions and reliable data. It calls for more investment in research, universities and technical training. Young people, women and local communities should be actively involved in water management.

Digital tools such as satellite monitoring, smart sensors and artificial intelligence can help improve forecasting and decision-making. Better data builds trust, especially in shared river basins.

Finally, the policy urges governments to place water at the centre of national economic planning. By showing how water contributes to jobs, health and economic growth, leaders can attract more investment from both public and private sources.

The Africa Water Vision 2063 is ambitious, but its message is simple. Water is life, and it is also the engine of development. If Africa values, manages and invests in water wisely, it can build a more prosperous, resilient and peaceful future by 2063.