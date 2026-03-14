Global Leaders Back Nuclear Power Expansion at 2026 Paris Summit

World leaders, government ministers, industry executives and representatives of international organizations gathered in Paris for the 2026 Nuclear Energy Summit, highlighting the growing importance of nuclear power in delivering clean, reliable and secure energy as global electricity demand continues to surge.

Hosted by the Government of France in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the summit concluded on 10 March with two joint statements reaffirming international commitment to expanding nuclear energy as part of the transition to low-carbon energy systems.

The meeting follows the first Nuclear Energy Summit held in Brussels in 2024, reflecting renewed global momentum behind nuclear power.

Nuclear Energy Seen as Key to Energy Security and Climate Goals

French President Emmanuel Macron, opening the summit, emphasized that nuclear power plays a critical role in balancing energy sovereignty and climate action.

“Nuclear power is key to reconciling both independence, and thus energy sovereignty, with decarbonization, and thus carbon neutrality,” Macron said.

He urged governments, financial institutions and private investors to increase funding for new nuclear projects.

“Banks, insurers and international financial institutions must fully play their role if we want to accelerate the deployment of this energy that is essential for our energy security and for the fight against climate change,” he added.

Nuclear Power’s Growing Role in the Global Energy Mix

According to the IAEA, nuclear power currently generates around 10 percent of the world’s electricity, accounting for roughly one-quarter of global low-carbon power.

Today:

• 31 countries operate nuclear power plants• 413 reactors are in operation worldwide, generating more than 377 gigawatts of electricity• 69 additional reactors are under construction across 16 countries

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said the world increasingly recognizes nuclear energy as essential for meeting climate and energy goals.

“All the conditions are now pointing in the direction of fully integrating nuclear energy into the global energy mix,” Grossi said.

“The momentum we are seeing today reflects growing recognition that reliable, low-carbon electricity will be essential to meet rising global energy demand.”

Global Shift in Attitudes Toward Nuclear Energy

Public opinion and government policy toward nuclear power have shifted significantly in recent years.

At the UN Climate Change Conference Global Stocktake in 2023, nuclear energy was included for the first time as part of global climate strategies. More than 20 countries pledged to triple global nuclear capacity by 2050, a number that has since expanded to nearly 40 participating nations.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen acknowledged that previous decisions to reduce nuclear power had proven problematic.

“The reduction in the share of nuclear was a choice — and, in hindsight, it was a strategic mistake for Europe to turn its back on a reliable, affordable source of low-emission power,” she said.

Europe Accelerates Small Modular Reactor Strategy

At the summit, von der Leyen announced that the European Commission will introduce a new strategy for Small Modular Reactors (SMRs).

The plan includes:

• Harmonizing nuclear licensing rules across EU member states• Creating a €200 million guarantee mechanism to encourage private investment in advanced nuclear technologies• Strengthening the European nuclear industry ecosystem

SMRs are widely seen as a next-generation nuclear technology that could reduce construction costs and expand nuclear power deployment.

Countries Expanding Nuclear Programs

Several countries highlighted new national initiatives to expand nuclear energy.

Greece announced plans to establish a ministerial committee to explore small modular reactors as part of its future energy mix.

Meanwhile, Japan reported continued progress in restarting nuclear plants following the Fukushima Daiichi disaster, which marks its 15th anniversary this year.

Japan has now restarted 15 nuclear reactors and plans to expand nuclear energy to strengthen energy security.

“Maximum use will be made of nuclear energy on the firm premise of ensuring nuclear safety,” said Ino Toshiro, Japan’s State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry.

China Leads Global Nuclear Construction

China currently leads the world in nuclear reactor construction and is rapidly expanding its nuclear capacity.

Chinese Vice Premier Guoqing Zhang highlighted major technological milestones:

• The world’s first fourth-generation nuclear plant, the High-Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactor demonstration plant• Linglong One, the world’s first onshore small modular pressurized water reactor, expected to connect to the grid soon

China plans to continue scaling nuclear energy while advancing technological innovation.

Financing Barriers Beginning to Ease

One of the major challenges facing nuclear expansion has been limited access to financing, as many international financial institutions historically avoided funding nuclear projects.

Grossi said this situation is beginning to change.

He highlighted a landmark cooperation agreement between the IAEA and the World Bank, signed last year in Paris, aimed at expanding financing opportunities.

The IAEA is also strengthening collaboration with regional development banks such as the Asian Development Bank to help unlock investment for nuclear projects.

New Nuclear Countries Emerging

Several developing countries are now exploring nuclear power for the first time.

Three nations — Bangladesh, Egypt and Türkiye — are already building their first nuclear power plants.

African countries are also showing growing interest.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame said nuclear energy could play a major role in the country’s economic transformation.

“Nuclear energy will be central to diversifying Rwanda’s energy mix while providing the stability required for industrial growth and long-term transformation,” Kagame said.

Expanding Nuclear Applications Beyond Electricity

Leaders at the summit also discussed emerging uses for nuclear technology beyond electricity generation.

Potential applications include:

• Industrial heat for manufacturing• Hydrogen production• Power supply for large data centres and artificial intelligence infrastructure

The United States, where nuclear power produces nearly 20 percent of national electricity, is accelerating efforts to deploy advanced nuclear technologies.

U.S. Under Secretary of State Thomas DiNanno said nuclear energy will be essential to meet future energy demand.

“The world cannot power its industries, meet the demands of artificial intelligence, or secure its energy future without nuclear power,” he said.

Nuclear Energy and Development

For developing nations, nuclear power represents a potential pathway toward stable energy supplies and economic growth.

Ethiopia’s Minister of Water and Energy Habtamu Itefa Geleta called for stronger global partnerships to support peaceful nuclear programmes.

“We choose the atom. We choose peace. We choose development,” he said.

“Together we can demonstrate that nuclear energy is not the privilege of the few, but the right of all nations committed to a prosperous future.”

A Renewed Global Push for Nuclear Power

As countries confront rising electricity demand, climate targets and energy security concerns, the Paris summit highlighted a growing international consensus that nuclear energy will remain a central pillar of the global energy transition.

With stronger financing mechanisms, new technologies and expanding international cooperation, leaders believe nuclear power could play a major role in achieving both energy security and climate neutrality in the decades ahead.