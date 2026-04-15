Strong Mothers, Weak Safety Nets: Poverty Among Single Mothers on the Rise

Across Latin America and the Caribbean, family life is changing in ways that often go unnoticed. More children are now growing up with just one parent, usually their mother, and increasingly without other adults in the household. A recent World Bank study by Laura Cuesta, Jacobus de Hoop, and Hugo Ñopo highlights this shift, showing how lone motherhood is steadily rising across 15 countries in the region. Today, nearly one in ten households with children is headed by a lone mother, and the number of children in such households has grown sharply over the past 15 years.

This change reflects more than just rising single motherhood. It also signals the decline of extended-family living, in which grandparents or relatives once helped share responsibilities. As these support systems weaken, more mothers are raising children entirely on their own.

Strong Mothers, Tough Realities

The study reveals a striking contrast. Lone mothers are highly active in the workforce, even more so than women living in multi-adult households. More than 80 percent are working or looking for work. This shows determination and resilience, as these women take on the role of sole provider for their families.

But working hard does not always mean living well. Many lone mothers face unstable jobs, low wages, and limited opportunities. They often work in the informal sector, where there is no job security, no health insurance, and no pension. As a result, a large number of them are classified as “working poor,” meaning they earn an income but still cannot meet basic needs.

Poverty That Persists

Despite their strong participation in the labor market, lone mothers face high levels of poverty. Nearly half of these households live below the poverty line, far higher than the regional average. In countries like Honduras, Colombia, Brazil, and Peru, the situation is even more difficult, with more than half of lone-mother households struggling to get by.

The reason is simple. In most of these households, there is only one income earner. Even if a mother works long hours, her earnings must support the entire family. This makes it much harder to escape poverty compared to households with multiple adults contributing income.

Limited Support Systems

Public support programs exist across the region, but they often fall short. While many lone mothers receive government assistance, the amount is usually too small to make a real difference. These programs help, but they rarely lift families out of poverty.

Private support, such as money from relatives or child support, plays a bigger role. Lone mothers are more likely than other women to receive this kind of help. However, it is not reliable. Many fathers do not contribute financially, and systems to enforce child support are often weak. This leaves many families without a stable safety net.

Beyond income, lone-mother households also face other disadvantages. They are less likely to own their homes and often have less access to digital tools like computers and the internet. These gaps can limit opportunities for both mothers and their children.

A Call for Better Policies

The findings point to a clear need for change. Lone mothers are already doing their part by working and supporting their families, but the systems around them are not keeping up. Better access to affordable childcare could help them find more stable and better-paying jobs. At the same time, stronger social protection is needed to provide real financial support.

The study suggests that improving assistance for lone mothers is possible without huge costs. Since these households still represent a relatively small share of the population, better targeting of existing programs could make a big difference.

Lone mothers across the region are strong and hardworking, but they are facing structural challenges that cannot be solved by effort alone. As their numbers grow, the need for smarter, more supportive policies becomes more urgent, not just for these women but for the future of their children and the region as a whole.