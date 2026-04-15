Sudan War Enters Fourth Year: UN Expert Warns of Escalating Atrocities, Calls for Urgent Global Action

As Sudan’s brutal conflict marks its fourth year, a senior United Nations human rights expert has issued a stark warning over the worsening humanitarian catastrophe, condemning widespread violations of international law and urging immediate global intervention to halt the violence.

Radhouane Nouicer, the UN Designated Expert on Human Rights in Sudan, described the situation as “immoral and unacceptable,” highlighting the devastating toll on civilians since fighting erupted on 15 April 2023. The conflict, now recognised as the world’s largest humanitarian emergency, continues to spiral with no clear resolution in sight.

A Nation in Crisis: Scale of Human Suffering Deepens

The war has inflicted unprecedented suffering across Sudan, with civilians bearing the brunt of systematic violence. Tens of thousands have been killed, while nearly 14 million people have been forcibly displaced—many multiple times—creating one of the largest displacement crises globally.

An estimated 21 million people now face acute food insecurity, with famine conditions officially confirmed in parts of Darfur and Kordofan. Essential services have collapsed across vast regions, pushing millions to the brink.

“The Sudanese people have suffered far too much—killings, sexual violence, starvation, and deep trauma have defined this conflict,” Nouicer said. “These violations must end immediately, and the international community must not look away.”

Health System Collapse and Lost Generation of Children

Sudan’s already fragile health system has been pushed to near total collapse. Hundreds of medical personnel have been killed, and only 63% of health facilities remain even partially functional, with 37% completely non-operational.

The education sector has also been devastated. Around 10 million school-age children are currently out of school, raising fears of a lost generation deprived of education and future opportunities.

“Behind every statistic is a human life, a story, and a future at risk,” Nouicer stressed. “This reality demands urgent global attention.”

Sexual Violence and Drone Warfare Intensify Conflict

The UN Human Rights Office has documented widespread and systematic abuses that may amount to crimes under international law. Sexual violence continues to be used as a weapon of war, particularly during key offensives such as the capture of El Fasher and Zamzam displacement camp in North Darfur.

A troubling escalation in drone warfare has further compounded civilian suffering. Between January and March 2026 alone, at least 699 civilian deaths were attributed to drone strikes—accounting for over 75% of all civilian casualties during that period.

Hospitals and civilian infrastructure have repeatedly come under attack, despite international calls for their protection. Recent strikes on El Daein Teaching Hospital in East Darfur and Al Jabalain Hospital in White Nile underscore the ongoing disregard for humanitarian norms.

Geopolitical Rivalries Fuel Prolonged Conflict

Nouicer pointed to Sudan’s strategic geographic position—connecting the Nile Basin, Red Sea, and the Arab world—as a key factor drawing in external actors. Continued foreign support, including arms flows to rival factions, has prolonged the conflict and undermined prospects for peace.

“What began as an internal struggle has evolved into a conflict shaped by geopolitical competition,” he said. “External involvement must shift from fuelling war to enforcing international law and supporting peace.”

No Military Solution: Call for Dialogue and Accountability

After three years of relentless violence, the UN expert emphasized that a military victory is neither viable nor sustainable. Instead, he called for coordinated international pressure to push warring parties toward meaningful dialogue.

“It is clear there can be no military solution,” Nouicer said. “States with influence must act decisively to bring parties to the negotiating table and prevent further fragmentation of Sudan.”

He also underscored the critical need for accountability, warning that the absence of justice has perpetuated cycles of violence. Investigations, reparations, institutional reforms, and guarantees of non-repetition must form the foundation of any long-term solution.

“Ending impunity is essential. Without accountability, atrocities will continue,” he added.

Inclusive Peace Process Key to Long-Term Stability

Nouicer stressed that any viable political resolution must be inclusive, involving women, youth, internally displaced persons (IDPs), civil society, and families of the missing.

“Sudan’s recovery depends on its people,” he said. “Civil society must be protected and empowered to play a central role in building a credible and lasting peace.”

A Critical Turning Point

As Sudan enters its fourth year of war, the risks of further escalation and regional destabilisation remain high. With millions displaced, famine spreading, and violence intensifying, the international community faces mounting pressure to act decisively.

The UN’s message is clear: without urgent intervention, accountability, and a renewed push for peace, Sudan’s humanitarian crisis could deepen further, with consequences extending far beyond its borders.