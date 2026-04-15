Funding Crisis Pushes Sudanese Refugees in Egypt to the Brink as UNHCR Warns Aid Could Halt Within Weeks

A deepening global funding shortfall is forcing the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) to scale back life-saving financial assistance for refugees in Egypt, raising alarm over a rapidly worsening humanitarian situation that could leave tens of thousands without basic means of survival.

The crisis is hitting hardest among families who fled the war in Sudan—now entering its fourth year—driving what has become the world’s largest displacement emergency.

Lifeline at Risk for 20,000 Families

UNHCR has warned that without urgent funding, its cash assistance programme in Egypt could come to a complete halt as early as this month. At least 20,000 refugee families—representing roughly 87,000 people—depend on this support, with the majority being female-headed households.

More than half of these families have already lost assistance between January and March 2026. The remaining households now face imminent cuts unless new funding is secured.

For many, this modest financial aid is the only barrier between survival and destitution.

Impossible Choices: Food, Medicine, or Education

Across Cairo and other urban centres, refugee families are being forced into painful trade-offs that highlight the severity of the crisis.

Nawal, a widowed Sudanese mother of six, receives 1,520 Egyptian pounds (around $28) per month from UNHCR—an amount that barely covers essential needs. Despite supplementing her income with part-time work, she says survival remains a daily struggle.

“I can only afford to send three of my six children to school,” she said. “My eldest had to stop studying to care for his siblings while I work. No child should have to do this, but what choice do I have?”

Her youngest child frequently falls ill, but medical treatment is often out of reach. “I have to choose between paying rent or buying medicine,” she added. “If I don’t pay rent, we could be evicted.”

Mohamed, a 60-year-old refugee also living in Cairo, faces similar dilemmas.

“Even with assistance, I must choose between food and medicine,” he said. “Without it, my health will only get worse.”

Sudan Conflict Fuels Unprecedented Displacement

Since the outbreak of war in Sudan in April 2023, nearly 12 million people have been forcibly displaced, including 3.6 million refugees. Today, one in four Sudanese has been uprooted from their home.

Egypt has emerged as the largest host country for those fleeing Sudan, with the number of registered Sudanese refugees surging fourteen-fold to more than 846,000. The country is now also the world’s leading destination for new asylum applications.

Funding Collapse Amid Surging Needs

Despite the dramatic rise in refugee arrivals, funding has failed to keep pace. UNHCR’s budget in Egypt in 2025 remained roughly unchanged from 2022 levels—before the Sudan crisis escalated.

As a result, available funding per refugee has plummeted from $11 per month in 2022 to just $4 per month in 2025. This limited funding must cover all services, including healthcare, protection, and direct financial aid.

The consequences are immediate and severe:

Families exhaust monthly assistance within days

Meals are reduced or skipped entirely

Children are withdrawn from school

Medical care is delayed, often worsening health conditions

Just 2% of Required Funding Secured

UNHCR has received only 2% of the funding required for its 2026 cash assistance programme in Egypt, placing the entire operation at risk.

To maintain even minimal support for the most vulnerable, the agency urgently needs $10 million to assist 20,000 families through the remainder of the year. However, this would still cover only a fraction of the more than 200,000 refugees in Egypt who are unable to meet basic needs without external help.

Economic and Social Ripple Effects

Beyond immediate humanitarian concerns, the loss of financial assistance could have broader economic consequences. Cash-based aid is widely regarded as one of the most effective forms of support, allowing refugees to prioritise their own needs while contributing to local economies through spending on goods and services.

Without it, both refugee communities and host economies could face increased strain.

Urgent Call for Global Action

As needs continue to rise and resources dwindle, UNHCR is appealing to governments, private sector partners, and individual donors to step up support before the situation deteriorates further.

The agency warns that failure to act could push already vulnerable families into extreme poverty, homelessness, and long-term instability.

For refugees like Nawal, the stakes are deeply personal.

“I fled Sudan hoping my children and I would be safe,” she said. “But here, we are still struggling—just trying to survive every day.”

A Crisis at a Critical Juncture

With the Sudan conflict showing no signs of resolution and displacement continuing to grow, the funding crisis represents a critical turning point. The coming weeks will determine whether essential lifelines can be preserved—or whether thousands more families will be pushed beyond the brink.