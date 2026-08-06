Will UPI Stay Free? How the MDR Debate Could Reshape India's Digital Payments Ecosystem

The debate over introducing a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions has resurfaced after the proposed amendments to the Payment and Settlement Systems Act through the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026. Although the Bill does not impose MDR, it removes UPI's automatic statutory exemption, giving the government the authority to decide in the future whether merchant charges should apply to digital payment modes.

The proposal has reignited discussions over one of the most fundamental questions in India's digital payments journey: can the country's most successful digital public infrastructure continue to operate on a zero-fee model indefinitely, or has the ecosystem reached a stage where commercial sustainability deserves greater attention?

UPI has transformed the way Indians transact. It has become the preferred payment mechanism for millions of consumers and merchants because it is simple, instantaneous and free for users. This zero-cost model has been instrumental in driving financial inclusion, bringing small businesses into the formal economy and reducing dependence on cash. However, the infrastructure powering these transactions, including banks, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), payment service providers and fintech platforms, continues to incur significant technology, security and operational costs.

Bernstein's assessment that a merchant-funded MDR of 30–40 basis points could emerge if the government allows such charges is therefore less about introducing a new fee and more about reopening the debate on who should bear the cost of maintaining India's rapidly expanding payments infrastructure.

The Real Question: Who Pays for India's Digital Infrastructure?

India's digital payments ecosystem has largely been built on a public-good philosophy. The government has consistently prioritised widespread adoption over commercial returns, viewing digital payments as an enabler of financial inclusion, tax compliance and economic formalisation.

That strategy has delivered remarkable results. UPI has become one of the world's largest real-time payment systems, handling billions of transactions every month. Yet the very success of the platform has also increased the cost of operating it. Banks continue to invest in settlement systems, fraud prevention and cybersecurity, while fintech firms spend heavily on merchant acquisition, payment devices and customer support.

The absence of MDR means these institutions have limited opportunities to recover transaction-related costs directly. Instead, they rely on alternative revenue streams such as lending, financial services, subscriptions and merchant solutions.

The renewed MDR discussion therefore reflects a broader policy challenge: whether India's digital public infrastructure should continue to depend largely on indirect monetisation or evolve towards a more commercially sustainable model without undermining adoption.

A Delicate Balancing Act for Policymakers

For policymakers, the issue extends far beyond deciding whether merchants should pay a small transaction fee.

The government must balance two competing priorities. On one hand, maintaining free digital payments has been central to India's digital inclusion strategy. Any additional cost risks discouraging small businesses from accepting digital payments, particularly in semi-urban and rural markets where margins remain thin.

On the other hand, payment infrastructure cannot expand indefinitely without sustainable funding. As transaction volumes rise, so do investments in cybersecurity, technology upgrades, fraud monitoring and regulatory compliance. A financially stronger payments ecosystem may ultimately improve service quality and encourage continued innovation.

The proposed amendment gives policymakers greater flexibility rather than committing them to a particular course of action. This flexibility could allow the government to design targeted exemptions, for example, protecting micro merchants or low-value transactions while introducing limited MDR on higher-value payments.

Such an approach would attempt to preserve financial inclusion while ensuring that commercial participants receive incentives to continue investing in digital infrastructure.

However, implementation would require careful calibration. Even relatively small transaction costs could influence merchant behaviour if businesses perceive digital payments to be less economical than cash.

Winners, Losers and the Shifting Economics of Digital Payments

The impact of any future MDR framework would vary significantly across stakeholders.

Large organised retailers are likely to absorb moderate MDR costs more easily because of higher transaction volumes and stronger negotiating power with payment providers. For many of these businesses, digital payments already reduce cash management costs and improve operational efficiency.

Small merchants, however, could face greater pressure. While Bernstein estimates the additional monthly cost could be relatively modest under one possible scenario, even limited recurring expenses matter for businesses operating on narrow profit margins. Whether exemptions are provided for such merchants will largely determine the policy's acceptance.

Banks and payment companies would likely benefit from a more predictable revenue stream. Additional income could strengthen investments in infrastructure, improve cybersecurity capabilities and support innovation in merchant services. More sustainable economics may also attract greater competition and encourage new entrants into payment services.

Consumers appear least likely to face direct charges if policymakers continue the existing principle of keeping UPI free for users. Nevertheless, merchants may eventually factor transaction costs into pricing decisions, meaning the economic impact could be indirect rather than explicit.

Investors, meanwhile, view MDR differently. Bernstein argues that transaction fees would complement, not replace, existing revenue models such as lending. For payment platforms that have struggled to convert rapid user growth into consistent profitability, MDR could strengthen long-term business sustainability.

India's Next Digital Payments Chapter Will Be Defined by Trust

Perhaps the most important implication of the current debate is that it signals the maturation of India's digital payments ecosystem.

When UPI was introduced, the priority was rapid adoption. Today, the conversation has shifted towards sustaining an ecosystem that has become critical to the country's financial architecture. That evolution is natural for any digital infrastructure that reaches nationwide scale.

Yet policymakers must also recognise that UPI's extraordinary success has been built on trust, simplicity and affordability. Any perception that digital payments are becoming expensive or complicated could slow adoption among the very segments that have driven India's payments revolution.

The debate therefore is not simply about introducing MDR. It is about defining the next phase of India's digital economy.

A carefully designed framework that protects small merchants, preserves free payments for consumers and ensures sustainable revenues for infrastructure providers could strengthen the ecosystem over the long term. Conversely, poorly calibrated implementation risks undermining years of progress in digital financial inclusion.

For now, the proposed legislation merely creates policy space, it does not determine the outcome. The government's eventual decisions, consultations with industry, responses from regulators and merchant groups, and the design of any future exemptions will ultimately determine whether India's digital payments ecosystem can successfully balance inclusion with sustainability.

The coming months are therefore likely to shape not only the economics of UPI but also the future direction of one of India's most influential digital public infrastructure initiatives.