Mexico’s Women Searchers Face Murder and Disappearance as UN Demands State Protection

Women searching for disappeared loved ones in Mexico are facing violence that can end in their own disappearance or murder, UN experts have warned, calling on the Mexican government to meet its international obligations to protect human rights defenders. Their work carries a deeply personal cost: families seeking answers about someone missing must also confront threats to their own safety, in a country where near-total impunity allows those responsible for attacks to believe they can escape punishment.

A search for answers becomes a fight for survival

Human rights defender Elisa Altagracia Bonilla, an advocate for disappeared persons, was reported disappeared on 29 August 2026. That same day, Alma Rosa Rojo Medina, founder of the collective Voces Unidas por la Vida, was attacked alongside her daughter and two minors. On 1 September, a vehicle struck members of Corazones Unidos por una Misma Causa during a peaceful demonstration in Mazatlán, adding another attack to a collective already living with loss.

Corazones Unidos por una Misma Causa has faced repeated violence, including the murder of member Rubí Gómez-Tagle in 2026 and the disappearance of María de los Ángeles Valenzuela in October 2025. These cases show that the danger extends beyond a single incident or individual, reaching groups whose members come together to seek truth and support one another. The UN experts described the violence as a tragic example of the State's failure to protect human rights defenders, with the lack of accountability creating conditions for further attacks.

Families should not carry the State's responsibility

Searching for disappeared people is primarily the State's responsibility, the experts stressed, and families should not be left to shoulder that burden. Women's participation in searches and investigations must be safe, with their work understood as an expression of their rights to truth, justice and reparations. Every attack threatens more than the person targeted: it deepens the suffering of families already waiting for answers and reinforces the cycle of pain and impunity surrounding disappearances.

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights has established that States have a heightened duty to protect human rights defenders, identifying women fighting impunity in Mexico as among the groups facing the greatest risk. The Court has also noted increasing harassment and gender-based violence against them. According to the UN experts, such violence can punish women for challenging traditional gender roles and taking a public stand, making it essential for the State to prevent attacks, investigate them properly, punish perpetrators and provide redress.

International recognition must be matched by protection

The experts welcomed the UN General Assembly's decision to designate 19 December as the International Day in Recognition of Women Searchers for Disappeared Persons, recognising the strength, voices, agency and leadership of women doing this work. That recognition carries particular weight for families whose search exposes them to further harm. The experts called on Mexico to publicly acknowledge the importance of women defenders fighting disappearances and fully comply with its international obligations to protect them.

Their appeal also recalled the General Comment on women affected by enforced disappearances, which calls for recognition of the specific harms disappeared women suffer, including sexual violence, forced impregnation, psychological damage, social stigma and disrupted family structures. The experts have previously raised concerns with Mexico's government, including an April 2026 communication about Rubí Gómez-Tagle's killing, to which the government replied. Their demand is clear: women searching for the disappeared need protection, accountability and a State that takes responsibility for finding those who are missing.