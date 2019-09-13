Shubashree's death due to 'political banner' sparks outrage on social media

A 23-year-old software engineer, Shubashree, died in a road accident after banner of a political party AIADMK fell on her due to which she lost her balance, leading to a collision with a water tanker. Shubashree's death has sparked anger among people on social media and related hashtags are trending across the country.

A CCTV footage which shows the horrific accident is also circulating on social media. Shubashree was on a two-wheeler was on her way back home on Thursday from office in Chennai when the accident happened.

Who Killed Shubashree

This hashtag is now trending on Twitter as people vent out their anger about "unauthorized" banners. The issue has also become a major political issue and opposition party DMK's chief has hit out at the government.

Picture of Shubashree's desk at her workplace purportedly shared by her colleague has gone viral and has got hundreds of retweets.

She is my office colleague. May her soul 'REST IN PEACE'😞🙏 #WhoKilledShubashree pic.twitter.com/vKYrnMeK0W — Anbazhagan Sekar (@anbazhagan16) September 13, 2019

What can you tell to parents who've lost their children in such accidents? Friends who won't be able to talk to her anymore ? Neighbors who won't see that polite girl on their street ? How'll you tell a mother she won't be able to see her child again ? #WhoKilledShubashree pic.twitter.com/M4uaiUBTxw — Apoorva Jayachandran (@Jay_Apoorva18) September 13, 2019

It is not immediately clear if the banners were unauthorized or not but it is definitely clear that these can be dangerous for public safety.