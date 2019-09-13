International Development News
Shubashree's death due to 'political banner' sparks outrage on social media

Shubashree was on a two-wheeler was on her way back home from office in Chennai when the accident happened.

Devdiscourse News Desk Chennai
Updated: 13-09-2019 19:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A 23-year-old software engineer, Shubashree, died in a road accident after banner of a political party AIADMK fell on her due to which she lost her balance, leading to a collision with a water tanker. Shubashree's death has sparked anger among people on social media and related hashtags are trending across the country.

A CCTV footage which shows the horrific accident is also circulating on social media. Shubashree was on a two-wheeler was on her way back home on Thursday from office in Chennai when the accident happened.

Who Killed Shubashree

This hashtag is now trending on Twitter as people vent out their anger about "unauthorized" banners. The issue has also become a major political issue and opposition party DMK's chief has hit out at the government.

Picture of Shubashree's desk at her workplace purportedly shared by her colleague has gone viral and has got hundreds of retweets.

The CCTV footage of Shubashree's accident has gone viral on social media.

It is not immediately clear if the banners were unauthorized or not but it is definitely clear that these can be dangerous for public safety.

COUNTRY : India
