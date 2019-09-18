Bengaluru: 'Massive' fire in UCO Bank building; several feared trapped - media

A "massive" fire erupted in the building housing UCO Bank Bengaluru branch on Wednesday, according to media reports. Several people are feared to be trapped in the building. Visuals shared by Times Now show many people rushing through the plumes of smoke while many others are feared to be trapped.

The commercial complex where UCO Bank branch is a multi-storey building located in M.G. Road and many people are suspected to be struck at 3rd and 4th floor of the building.

Fire tenders have reached the spot and personnel are trying to rescue stranded people.

#Breaking | Live visuals. Massive fire at UCO Bank building in Bengaluru . Several people are still believed to be trapped.TIMES NOW's Imran Khan and Deepak Bopanna. Listen in. pic.twitter.com/J4gnDG2TYa — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 18, 2019

Massive fire breaks out at a UCO Bank branch in Bengaluru, several feared trapped#BengaluruUCOBankFire#UCOBankFire — TOI Bengaluru (@TOIBengaluru) September 18, 2019

UPDATE: More visuals being shared by media show stranded people trying to get out of the building through windows.

#BIGNEWS: Massive fire breaks out at UCO bank on MG road in #Bengaluru due to short circuit. Firefighters rush to the spot. pic.twitter.com/f4v2P2rW20 — NEWS9 (@NEWS9TWEETS) September 18, 2019

Further details about Fire in UCO Bank Bengaluru are awaited.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.