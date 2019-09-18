International Development News
Development News Edition
Bengaluru: 'Massive' fire in UCO Bank building; several feared trapped - media

Devdiscourse News Desk Bengaluru
Updated: 18-09-2019 16:02 IST
Image Credit: ANI

A "massive" fire erupted in the building housing UCO Bank Bengaluru branch on Wednesday, according to media reports. Several people are feared to be trapped in the building. Visuals shared by Times Now show many people rushing through the plumes of smoke while many others are feared to be trapped.

The commercial complex where UCO Bank branch is a multi-storey building located in M.G. Road and many people are suspected to be struck at 3rd and 4th floor of the building.

Fire tenders have reached the spot and personnel are trying to rescue stranded people.

UPDATE: More visuals being shared by media show stranded people trying to get out of the building through windows.

Further details about Fire in UCO Bank Bengaluru are awaited.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

