Devdiscourse News Desk Lawrence
Updated: 27-09-2019 15:12 IST
Lawrence: Evacuations underway due to 'major' gas leak - media

Columbia Gas Company's customers in Lawrence are being evacuated due to a possible "major" gas leak on Friday, local media reported. It is also being reported that electricity has also been shut off.

Columbia Gas crews are reportedly is investigating and taking gas level readings. Hundreds of customers are without power due to Lawrence evacuations.

Further details about Lawrence gas leak are awaited.

This is a Breaking News story and will be updated shortly.

COUNTRY : United States
