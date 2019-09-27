Lawrence: Evacuations underway due to 'major' gas leak - media

Columbia Gas Company's customers in Lawrence are being evacuated due to a possible "major" gas leak on Friday, local media reported. It is also being reported that electricity has also been shut off.

Columbia Gas crews are reportedly is investigating and taking gas level readings. Hundreds of customers are without power due to Lawrence evacuations.

BREAKING: Lawrence Police confirm they are evacuated homes near South Broadway due to possible gas leak. Several streets are blocked off and power was just cut. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/TrcU0wFdqv — Jeff Saperstone NBC10 Boston (@JeffNBCBoston) September 27, 2019

Further details about Lawrence gas leak are awaited.

This is a Breaking News story and will be updated shortly.