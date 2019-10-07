Washington metro train collision can cause 'significant' delays

An overnight rear-end collision involving two out-of-service trains at Farragut West is being investigated by Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), the authority said on Monday. Delays are expected on Orange, Silver, Blue lines due to the incident and the delays can be "significant" in some cases, adds WMATA.
No passengers were on the trains but operators of both the trains were injured. The injuries are said to be non-life threatening.
