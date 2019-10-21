Philadelphia: Massive fire breaks out at auto body shop in western Philly

A massive fire has broken out in Cobbs Creek section of Philadelphia on Monday, according to local media. Visuals being shared show huge plumes of smoke rising from what is said to be an auto body shop.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries due to the incident. Firefighters are present at the spot and are trying to take control of the massive fire in western Philadelphia.

Tiny fire in West Philly today. pic.twitter.com/8Zrv4Hp168 — Douglas Muth (Giza) 🔜 BasementCon (@dmuth) October 21, 2019

A local news platform NBC Philadelphia is reporting that Sayre High School has also been evacuated due to the fire in western Philly.

Further details are awaited.