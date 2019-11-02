Lions on roads of Gujarat: Viral video from Amreli creating buzz online

A video of a bunch of lions casually crossing a road has gone viral on social media. The video is purportedly from the Amreli-Savarkundla-Liliya road in Gujarat and was shot during the night as the vehicles stopped to allow lions to pass.

Also shared by Parimal Nathwani, a Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand, the video has created quite a buzz among people and hundreds of people are sharing it through social media platforms like Facebook and Whatsapp.

"This viral video of a pride of 11 lions moving on Amreli-Savarkundla-Liliya road yesterday night is such a treat to watch! I am sure the commuters had a great time watching these Gir Lions taking a night stroll!," Nathwani wrote while sharing the video on Twitter.

Although it is not the first time that Amreli residents have witnessed lions on roads, in the past as well, similar videos of lions crossing roads around the city have made headlines.