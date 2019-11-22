International Development News
African Women Conference paves the way to end gender inequality in Africa

African Women Conference is one of the most experts, institutions, non-governmental organizations and businesses. Image Credit: Facebook / Africa Women Conference

African Women Conference commenced on Thursday in Marrakech, Morocco. The objective of this conference is to build a coalition to end gender inequality in Africa.

The third edition of African Women Conference is initiated by the Helpline Foundation for the Needy Abuja in Nigeria in association with the International Center for Diplomacy in Morocco and New York-based Echoes Africa Initiatives. This conference is one of the most experts, institutions, non-governmental organizations and businesses, aims to define viable agendas and options through which African policy actors can channel the various resources available to African women to sustainable development of the continent.

This meeting brings together African women to exchange and promote new ideas that can increase their influence and productivity in their various fields of activity, and to offer African companies, philanthropists and foreign investors a platform to meet and forge alliances with African women entrepreneurs, decision makers, influencers and professionals to develop their projects.

Speaking on this occasion, the Minister of Solidarity, Social Development, Equality and the Family, Jamila El Moussali called for strengthening cooperation and coordination between the various actors and African stakeholders to promote women's rights, enhance their capacities, strengthen their skills and facilitate their inclusion in the spheres of economic and political decision-making, APA noted.

The improvement of the situation of African women is dependent on the commitment of all, by federating all actions and initiatives for better performance and effectiveness in the field of equality and the consolidation of political and economic participation. El Moussali said in an address read on her behalf by the representative of the Ministry, Hanane Nadir.

"This important meeting is being mobilized not only by women leaders of the continent, but also by men who have seen the need to join us in launching a continental campaign to promote equality and gender issues. in Africa," she argued. This third edition of African Women's Conference is attended by a high-level delegation from Nigeria, as well as business leaders interested in the African economy of all Africa and the diaspora, senior officials, innovative women, women parliamentarians and wives of heads of government.

The African Women's Conference was founded by the Helpline Foundation for the Needy Abuja, an NGO in consultative status with the United Nations, in collaboration with Echoes Africa Initiatives New York. It is an annual gathering of African women operating in the formal and non-formal sectors of the African economy.

