Sangomar oil field development in Senegal inaugurated, first oil expected in 2023

The Sangomar oil field development project's phase 1 has officially launched on Tuesday. January 14 in Senegal's capital, Dakar with the signing of the Host State Agreement and that of the final investment decision by the partners in the joint venture.

The Senegalese Minister of Petroleum and Energies, Mouhamadou Makhtar Cissé said on the occasion that this signature follows the taking by the President of the Republic of a decree authorizing the exploitation phase for the benefit of operators are the Australians (Far and Woodside), the American Cairn Energy and the national company Petrosen.

"These agreements for which we have been gathered mark the culmination of more than two years of rigorous and diligent work between the various stakeholders," Mouhamadou Makhtar Cissé said.

Once prepared, the Sangomar oil field will produce a total of 230 million barrels due to 100,000 barrels per day. According to the Senegalese Minister, the first barrel is likely to be out in 2023, APA News reported. Opportunities will also arise in the areas of manufacturing and waste management without forgetting legal and financial advice, he continued, rejoicing that all this will indirectly increase the range of services for other industries of the country.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.