Left Menu
Development News Edition

AFFM’s Governing Council calls for more investments to boost agricultural yields in Africa

AFFM’s Governing Council calls for more investments to boost agricultural yields in Africa
The Governing Council lauded the Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism (AFFM) on the achievements received last year and endorsed its second annual report. Image Credit: AfDB

The Governing Council of the Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism recently closed its 8th meeting with a call for increased investment to enhance agricultural yields and build the industry across the continent.

The Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism convened its 8th Governing Council meeting on January 24, 2020 at the African Development Bank, CCIA building in Abidjan in Côte d'Ivoire. The 12 institutional members, who attended the meeting, reviewed its 2019 activities and defined the body's strategic direction for 2020.

"The Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism has now effectively started implementing its activities as its first agreements were signed in 2019 to foster the fertilizer market in Nigeria and Tanzania. New projects are being prepared for implementation in other countries," the Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism's coordinator, Claire Kalihangabo opined.

The Governing Council lauded the Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism (AFFM) on the achievements received last year and endorsed its second annual report. It also looked into its 2020 work program and budget. The members had detailed discussions on paving the ways to mobilize more resources in scaling up its activities in Africa.

The African Union Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture, Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko called on the AFFM to closely work with key stakeholders to implement the resource mobilization objectives. Sacko, who is also the Chairperson of the AFFM Governing Council, called on the AFFM to concentrate on building strategic partnerships, which will accelerate the implementation of the Abuja Declaration objectives.

"Transforming the fertilizer value chain requires that governments, development organizations, the private sector, civil society and farmers come together to strategize on solutions that can appropriately address challenges the agriculture sector is currently facing in Africa," Sacko said.

The other participants said that the organization could significantly transform the fertilizer value chain in Africa and strongly recommended mainstreaming its projects into the lending program of the African Development Bank and other stakeholders, like Afreximbank, for increased impact.

On the other hand, Sacko gave an update on the second Fertilizer Summit, which is slated to take place next year. According to her, the 2021 Summit will bring together the African leaders and other stakeholders to evaluate progress since the 2006 Abuja Declaration and chart the way forward.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PFI Delhi president appears before ED after links with UP anti-CAA protests unearthed

Popular Front of India PFI Delhi president Muhammad Pervez Ahmad on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate ED after a money trail was unearthed between the organisation and anti-CAA protest in Uttar Pradesh. Rehab India Found...

Govt to propose mandatory mid-career training for highway engineers, says Gadkari

Mandatory mid-career training is being proposed for highway engineers for promotion to higher levels, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said. The proposal in this regard has been submitted by a committee constituted to identify and recommend...

Chinese students return to virus quarantine in Singapore

Students in Singapore have been hurriedly clearing out dormitory rooms to be used as quarantine facilities for their peers as the city-state ramps up precautionary measures against the fast-spreading coronavirus.The city-state said this wee...

Oilers' Kassian lightens rhetoric ahead of rematch with Flames

Nearly three weeks after the brouhaha that signaled the Battle of Alberta is working back to its nasty heyday, Zack Kassian and the Edmonton Oilers have their chance to exact a pound of flesh when the Calgary Flames come calling on Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020