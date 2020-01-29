AFFM’s Governing Council calls for more investments to boost agricultural yields in Africa

The Governing Council of the Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism recently closed its 8th meeting with a call for increased investment to enhance agricultural yields and build the industry across the continent.

The Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism convened its 8th Governing Council meeting on January 24, 2020 at the African Development Bank, CCIA building in Abidjan in Côte d'Ivoire. The 12 institutional members, who attended the meeting, reviewed its 2019 activities and defined the body's strategic direction for 2020.

"The Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism has now effectively started implementing its activities as its first agreements were signed in 2019 to foster the fertilizer market in Nigeria and Tanzania. New projects are being prepared for implementation in other countries," the Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism's coordinator, Claire Kalihangabo opined.

The Governing Council lauded the Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism (AFFM) on the achievements received last year and endorsed its second annual report. It also looked into its 2020 work program and budget. The members had detailed discussions on paving the ways to mobilize more resources in scaling up its activities in Africa.

The African Union Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture, Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko called on the AFFM to closely work with key stakeholders to implement the resource mobilization objectives. Sacko, who is also the Chairperson of the AFFM Governing Council, called on the AFFM to concentrate on building strategic partnerships, which will accelerate the implementation of the Abuja Declaration objectives.

"Transforming the fertilizer value chain requires that governments, development organizations, the private sector, civil society and farmers come together to strategize on solutions that can appropriately address challenges the agriculture sector is currently facing in Africa," Sacko said.

The other participants said that the organization could significantly transform the fertilizer value chain in Africa and strongly recommended mainstreaming its projects into the lending program of the African Development Bank and other stakeholders, like Afreximbank, for increased impact.

On the other hand, Sacko gave an update on the second Fertilizer Summit, which is slated to take place next year. According to her, the 2021 Summit will bring together the African leaders and other stakeholders to evaluate progress since the 2006 Abuja Declaration and chart the way forward.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.