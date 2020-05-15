Left Menu
Southwest monsoon over Kerala to be delayed by 4 days, predicts IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala this year is likely to be delayed slightly.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 13:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala this year is likely to be delayed slightly. The monsoon, this year, is expected to hit the state by June 5, four days after its normal date of onset.

"This year, the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala is likely to be slightly delayed as compared to the normal date of onset. The monsoon onset over Kerala this year is likely to be on 5th June with a model error of plus or minus 4 days," the IMD stated in its bulletin. It further said, "Monsoon is likely to reach the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago around May 16, nearly six days before its normal onset date, due to a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal."

Monsoon usually hits the Andaman and Nicobar islands around May 20. The onset date for Andaman and Nicobar was revised last month to May 22. Following that it then normally takes 10-11 days to reach Kerala, which marks the starting of the rainy season in India.

