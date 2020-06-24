Delhi-NCR likely to receive rainfall in next 3-4 hrs: IMD

Delhi and its adjoining regions such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, and Ghaziabad are likely to receive rainfall in the next three to four hours, said Dr Kuldeep Srivastava, Head, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), Delhi.

"Rainfall would occur over Delhi-NCR during the next three to four hours," he said while speaking to ANI.

Also, some areas of Uttar Pradesh such as Narora, Aligarh, Moradabad, Amroha, Bijnor, and Jahangirabad are expected to receive rains in the next few hours, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier in the morning.