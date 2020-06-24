Left Menu
Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, more downpour expected tomorrow

Delhi and its adjoining regions such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram received rainfall on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 12:32 IST
Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, more downpour expected tomorrow
Delhi on Wednesday received rain showers. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi and its adjoining regions such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurugram received rainfall on Wednesday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature in Delhi will range between 29 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius throughout today.

Also, for the next two days, the sky will generally be cloudy with the possbility of moderate rainfall in the capital city. The IMD also predicted that conditions are becoming favorable for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh in the next 48 hours.

