Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clinicjet brings doctors closer to patients

Queira Technologies launches ClinicJet, a cloud-based electronic health record and tele-medicine platform for doctors and patients.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 17:34 IST
Clinicjet brings doctors closer to patients
ClinicJet. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI/Digpu): Queira Technologies launches ClinicJet, a cloud-based electronic health record and tele-medicine platform for doctors and patients. This platform allows patients to take all their health data, from prescriptions, lab reports, hospital records as well as their clinical records and store it securely in one place.

With online doctor consultations on the rise during this global pandemic, ClinicJet offers doctors and patients a platform to constantly stay connected with each other. Unlike other existing platforms, ClinicJet is created for doctors by doctors and has a deep understanding of the key patient data that is required. When given access to a patient's medical records, doctors on the platform will have a comprehensive view of their patient's health at all times. This helps doctors make more informed decisions with regard to diagnosing the patient's condition and the prescription of medicines.

"As a doctor with over 25 years of practice experience, I was fully aware that medicine is multifactorial which requires doctors to have a comprehensive overview of a patient's health. This motivated us to create a platform that allows patients to store the data they receive from multiple sources in one place and thus giving doctors a tool to help understand their patient's clinical profile better", said Dr Rohan Sequeira, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Queira Technologies. "During this global pandemic with movements restricted and social distancing becoming the norm, we are constantly reminded of the need to have a digital platform that connects patients with their doctors to help get them the vital treatment they need," further added Dr Sequeira.

"The online platform went live a couple of months ago and we've already seen a great response with over 100 doctors from around the country coming on board. The platform has been created using 16 software technologies and is geared to be able to scale up to unlimited patients and doctors across the world. We hope to consistently bring more specialists and doctors onboard to give patients from even tier 2 and tier 3 cities in India access to affordable and world class healthcare." said Kanika Katna, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Queira Technologies. With the constant addition of data and the expansion of the platform, ClinicJet hopes to use Artificial Intelligence and the latest generation of Machine Learning to provide better statistics and tools for doctors to better analyse patient data thus improving the quality and level of health care that is offered to a patient.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai, adjoining areas to get heavy rainfall in 2-3 days: IMD

Mumbai and its adjoining areas will receive heavy rainfall in the next two to three days, said India Meteorological Department IMD in the city on Thursday. The IMD said, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in ...

Paswan not to celebrate birthday as mark of respect for Indian soldiers killed in Ladakh

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday said he will not celebrate his birthday, which falls on July 5, as a mark of respect for the Indian soldiers who had recently died in a violent clash with Chinese troops.&#160; The Lok Janshakti P...

Rail stocks in demand; jump up to 13 pc

Stocks related to railways sector jumped up to 13 per cent on Thursday after the railways formally kickstarted its plans to allow private entities to operate passenger trains on its network. It invited request for qualifications RFQ for par...

Workers of SECL's mines go on three-day strike in C'garh

Coal production is likely to be affected in the South Eastern Coalfields Limiteds SECL mines in Chhattisgarh, as workers went on a three-day strike starting Thursday to protest against the Centres decision on commercial coal mining. The str...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020