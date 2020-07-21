Parts of Haryana, UP likely to receive rainfall: IMD
Some areas of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive rainfall in the next few hours, predicted India Meteorological Department on Tuesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 10:35 IST
Some areas of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive rainfall in the next few hours, predicted India Meteorological Department on Tuesday.
"Thunderstorm with rain and wind speed of 20-40 kmph would occur over and in adjoining areas of Kaithal, Karnal, Hissar, Jind, Narwana, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad during the next 2 hours," the IMD tweeted.
The IMD further predicted that some areas in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, and Jharkhand are also likely to receive rainfall today.
