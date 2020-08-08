Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yemen: Human rights violations against journalists, coming ‘from all quarters’

Unparalleled rights violations and abuses against journalists are being carried out by all parties to the armed conflict in Yemen, the UN human rights chief said on Thursday

UN News | Updated: 08-08-2020 02:49 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 02:49 IST
Yemen: Human rights violations against journalists, coming ‘from all quarters’

“Journalists are under attack from all quarters”, said the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet.

The high number of rights violations against journalists across the war-torn country include killings, disappearances and death sentences in violation of international human rights law.

Since just the start of April, the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) has documented an assassination and an abduction, three cases of arbitrary arrest and detention, the sentencing of four journalists to death – in violation of international human rights law – and the jailing of six others, three physical assaults and threats of physical violence.

“They are killed, beaten and disappeared; they are harassed and threatened; and they are jailed and sentenced to death for merely trying to shine a light on the brutality of this crisis”, lamented Ms. Bachelet.

Sliding from ‘bad to worse’

The situation is sliding “from bad to worse”, the UN rights chief said, adding that reeling from years of fighting between pro-Government forces and Houthi rebels for control of the Arab nation, Yemen is still considered the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.

“Those responsible for reporting on the atrocities committed during the armed conflict and the accompanying pain and suffering endured by civilians, are themselves being targeted”, she pointed out.

Journalists detained

Among other incidents, on 11 April, the Specialized Criminal Court in the Houthi-held capital of Sana’a, sentenced four journalists to death and six others to jail, on charges of “publishing and writing news, statements, false and malicious rumors and propaganda with the intent to weaken the defense of the homeland, weaken the morale of the Yemeni people, sabotage public security, spread terror among people and harm the country’s interest”.

The rights office (OHCHR) in a press release, said that despite a pending appeal of the conviction before the Appellate Division of the Court, concerns were growing that the de facto authorities might carry out the death sentence against the four journalists.

During their five-year detention, the four have been denied family visits, access to their attorney, and healthcare, as well as “reportedly tortured and subjected to cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment”, said OHCHR.

In April, the Specialized Criminal Court ordered that the other six journalists imprisoned be released and placed under police surveillance. Only one has since been released, according to the UN human rights office.

On 2 June, in Dar Sa’ad district, Aden governorate, Agence France Presse (AFP) photojournalist Nabeel Al-Qitee’e was assassinated in front of his house by unidentified gunmen, said OHCHR. He had been reporting on the clashes between the Government and the Southern Transitional Council in Abyan.

The safety of journalists is essential to the civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights of us all -- UN rights chief

Violations abound

Since the start of the conflict in March 2015, OHCHR has documented 357 human rights violations and abuses against journalists, including 28 killings, two enforced disappearances, one abduction, 45 physical assaults; and 184 arbitrary arrests and detentions.

There have been 16 deaths or threats of physical violence against journalists, 24 seizures of media organizations, 26 closures of TV channels and newspaper companies; 27 attacks on media organizations and journalists’ homes, and four death sentences imposed on journalists, in violation of international human rights law.

“The safety of journalists is essential to the civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights of us all, and in the context of armed conflict they play a vital role in uncovering the truth and holding the parties to the conflict to account publicly”, Ms. Bachelet said, calling on all involved in the fighting to “release detained journalists, and to investigate and punish those responsible for attacks and threats against journalists”.

The High Commissioner underscored that journalists are also protected under international humanitarian law as civilians and that attacks against them “may amount to war crimes”.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Pentagon awards United Launch Alliance, SpaceX launch contracts

The Pentagon said on Friday it awarded United Launch Alliance ULA and SpaceX 653 million in combined military launch contracts. The contracts are for launch service orders through 2024, with the first missions launching in fiscal year 2022....

U.S. imposes sanctions on Central African Republic militia leader

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on the leader of a Central African Republic-based militia group, the Treasury Department said, accusing the leader, Sidiki Abass, of human rights abuse, including directly participating in tortu...

Golf-China's Li surprised by resurgence at PGA Championship

Li Haotong did not think he had any chance of being a contender at this weeks PGA Championship but on Friday he came out of nowhere with a bogey-free second round and suddenly has an opportunity to become the first Chinese man to win a majo...

Golf-Tringale disqualified from PGA Championship after scoring error

Cameron Tringale was disqualified from the PGA Championship for signing a score lower than what he actually made on the par-three eighth hole on Friday, tournament officials said.The American signed for 2-under 68 for his second round at TP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020