Some areas of UP, Haryana likely to receive rainfall today: IMD
Some areas of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are likely to receive rains in the next couple of hours, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD).ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 09:11 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 09:11 IST
Some areas of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are likely to receive rains in the next couple of hours, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD). "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur (continue to occur) over and adjoining areas of Most places of Entire Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Rohtak, Gurugram, Manesar, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Palwal, Nodal, Panipat, Baraut Kama, Kurukshetra, Shamli, Sambhal, Chandausi, Sahaswan, Narora, Hastinapur, Garhmukteshwar, Chandpur, Gannaur, Gohana, Sonipat, Bagpat, Matanhail, Mahendergarh, Kosli, Bijnor, Barsana, Deeg, Rewari, Bawal, Null, Namaul, Alwar, Sohana, Moradabad, Amroha. Intermittent light intensity rain would occur over and nearby Muzaffarnagar, Hapur, Modinagar, Gulaoti, Siyana, Bulandshahar, Khurja, Khair, Aligarh, Agra, Tundla, Bharatpur, during next 2 hours," the IMD tweeted.
Earlier this morning, Delhi also received rainfall causing traffic jams at several major junctions. The IMD has predicted that for the next couple of days, the sky would generally be cloudy in the national capital accompanied by light rains. The temperature would oscillate between 26 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Kim Go-eun takes to Instagram with her solo pics, know her contribution during pandemic
BJP launches 18-day long 'satyagraha', demands resignation of Kerala CM over gold smuggling case
BJP launches 18-long 'satyagraha', demands resignation of Kerala CM over gold smuggling case
Prayagraj-based firm to install loudspeakers in Ayodhya free of cost ahead of Ram Temple event
Facebook launches a new TikTok clone, Instagram Reels