Thin layer of toxic foam floats near Yamuna River bank in Delhi

A thin layer of toxic foam was seen floating in the Yamuna river at Kalindi Kunj in the national capital on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 15:47 IST
A thin layer of toxic foam was seen floating in the Yamuna river at Kalindi Kunj. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A thin layer of toxic foam was seen floating in the Yamuna river at Kalindi Kunj in the national capital on Tuesday. The toxic foam was seen floating in the Yamuna river on April 26 also.

Environmentalists earlier have stated that the reason for the frothing could be the release of certain gases when reacting with few specific bacteria. Toxic foam at the Yamuna river hit global headlines when in 2019 pictures of devotees of Chhat puja were seen standing in waist-deep toxic forth in the Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj.

Experts when asked about the particular episode of the surge in toxic level, stated that the froth was a common thing in the Yamuna but has increased in the last five-six years. The government of Delhi had sketched out a nine-point action plan to minimise frothing in the Yamuna river is happening due to the discharge of untreated sewage in the river.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) held a meeting on January 4, with the officials of Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Irrigation and Water Resources Department of Haryana and Irrigation and Flood Control Department of Delhi to discuss the recurring issue of increase in Ammoniacal Nitrogen in Yamuna River and short and long term remedial actions required. Also, it was agreed to constitute a Joint Surveillance Squad comprising DJB, DPCC, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Delhi, HSPCB, and Irrigation and Water Resources Department, Haryana.

Moreover, litter and plastic waste in ample amounts could be found across the entire stretch of the river. A recent finding by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee revealed that in Delhi, compared to the pre-lockdown days, the river was cleaner by around 33 per cent. Additionally, the committee found that the water improved further downstream near Mathura. But since the lockdown was lifted in a phased manner from June 1, the clarity of the Yamuna water has also gone down during the lockdown period. (ANI)

