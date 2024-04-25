Delhi: Fire breaks out at PVC pipe factory in Kalindi Kunj

A fire broke out at a PVC pipe manufacturing factory in Dhobi Ghat near Kalindi Kunj in the national capital on Thursday. A thick plume of smoke was seen billowing from the factory.

Five fire tenders were present at the spot to douse the blaze. The cause of the fire or the extent of the damage caused by it was not known immediately.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)