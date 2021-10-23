Left Menu

COP26 should be the COP of action, implementation, says Bhupender Yadav

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav held a bilateral meeting with UK Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss here in New Delhi and assured India's full support to the UK during their United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP) presidency and said that the upcoming Glasgow Climate Change Conference (COP 26) should be the COP of action and implementation.

Bhupender Yadav meets UK Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss (Photo/PIB) . Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav held a bilateral meeting with UK Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss here in New Delhi and assured India's full support to the UK during their United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP) presidency and said that the upcoming Glasgow Climate Change Conference (COP 26) should be the COP of action and implementation. As per the press note released by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, crucial matters like COP26, UK COP26 initiatives, India UK Roadmap-bilateral cooperation, Commonwealth Declaration on Climate Change, and other related issues were discussed.

In the meeting, Yadav said "The huge expectations in COP 26 include arriving at a consensus on unresolved issues of the Paris Agreement Rule Book, long-term climate finance, market-based mechanisms, etc." "Stressing that COP26 should also initiate the process of setting the long-term climate finance for the post-2025 period, Yadav stated that India welcomes the UK COP 26 Presidency's five key initiatives on sustainable land use, energy transition, low emission vehicle transition, climate finance, and adaptation," says the release.

As per the note, both sides underlined the need for strengthening bilateral partnership and collaboration to facilitate the collective R&D of cutting-edge technologies and the transfer of proven technologies to drive low carbon pathways. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

