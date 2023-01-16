Economic slowdown may force workers into ‘lower quality’ jobs
UN News | Updated: 16-01-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 22:00 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Blasts heard in Kyiv, around Ukraine in early hours of New Year's Day
Russia fires more than 20 missiles at Ukraine on New Year's Eve
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: New Year's Day attacks
Bombardment, air raid sirens mark Ukraine's start to the New Year
India voices ‘very deep’ concern over Ukraine conflict; urges Russia, Ukraine to return to dialogue and diplomacy