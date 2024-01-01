Gujarat: 3-year-old girl who fell into borewell in Dwarka rescued

A three-year-old girl who fell into a borewell in Ran village in Gujarat's Dwarka district was rescued at 9:48 PM by a rescue team and sent to hospital in an unconscious state, said officials. Personnel of the Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Force were involved in the rescue operation.

According to the reports, the girl child identified as Angel Sakhra was playing in the front yard of her family's residence when she reportedly slipped inside the open borewell around 1 pm earlier in the day. Senior officials, including Dwarka District Collector Ashok Sharma, were also present at the spot during rescue operation. (ANI)

