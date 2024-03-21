Doodhvale Walks into Shalimar Bagh, once again Proving Fresh, Pure and Affordable as its ethics

PNN New Delhi [India], March 21: Doodhvale, the company that strives to remain true to the idea of supplying unadulterated, pesticide-free, hormone-free, antibiotic-free, and heavy metal-free products advances one step further on the path to making affordable, fresh, and honest goods available for everyone. The brand has recently launched a new outlet in the lively Shalimar Bagh district of Delhi which has helped it to carry beyond the community its way of doing business in an open and honest manner with good products.

Doodhvale co-founder Aman J Jain expressed his delight with the idea of opening a new outlet and declared, "This move reaffirms our determination in delivering fresh, pure and affordable packaged products to the doorsteps of every household in Delhi NCR by actualizing this project, we are endorsing healthy lifestyles to the masses." Doodhvale's establishment in North Delhi manifests the organization's determination to make it a place where the values of communal services are pursued. The company's purpose of doing the retreat by that way of business was demonstrated through the recent association and organization of a blood donation camp within the area. This shows the commitment of business to the community.

"Indeed, we at Doodhvale are of the opinion that our endeavors at the store amount to a contribution that goes beyond the products we offer," enlightened Jain. "We are trying to be part of the solution, not the problem, by organizing the blood donation campaign with a view to help the community and bring people together within a framework of a civic duty". The new arc of a Shalimar Bagh allows us to have more versatile space, enables variety of experiential activities, and provides us with the opportunity to curate the best from Doodhvale and"offer" loads of other multipurpose products, such as fresh dairy, bakery, and other core breakfast products. Customers can be assured that these qualities which have become the trademark of Doodhvale will remain unchanged.

While the company is expanding its reach worldwide, it is increasingly putting pressure on the traditional supply chain structure by removing intermediaries and delivering the product directly to the customers, which, in turn, guarantees high product quality at attractive prices. The brand's unique business model ensures that consumers directly benefit and also supports producers and farmers in their locality which leads to the promotion of a healthy and ethical ecosystem. The residents of North Delhi are welcome to visit and try samples of freshly produced Doodhvale products," Jain concluded. "Our new outlet in Delhi NCR is not merely a shopping place: it's a destination shop en-passant. It's a tether from the outside world to a more holistic life, where quality, freshness, and affordability are symbiotically coexisting."

Doodhvale's opening of a new store in Delhi NCR is another success story in the brand's journey through which it is trying to change how the people get the food items that are fresh, pure and affordable. Bolstered by its impeccable approach to honesty, superiority, and tangible involvement, Doodhvale is today the threshold of the new trend of conscious intake.

