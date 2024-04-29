Left Menu

Debashis Mitra Appointed as President of Kinetic Green's 3W Business Unit

Kinetic Green appoints Debashis Mitra as President for three-wheeler business, replacing Paul Zacharia. Mitra will oversee operations, R&D, and market expansion to enhance the company's position in the industry. He brings extensive experience from previous roles at AltiGreen, Greaves Cotton, and other automotive companies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 20:23 IST
Debashis Mitra Appointed as President of Kinetic Green's 3W Business Unit
  • Country:
  • India

Electric vehicle maker Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Ltd on Monday announced the appointment of Debashis Mitra as President of its three-wheeler business.

Mitra, an automotive industry veteran, will focus on advancing the company's three-wheeler business, strengthen network and expand the market share, Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions said in a statement.

He will oversee the entire ''profit and loss responsibilities'' of the three-wheeler strategic business unit (SBU) and work closely with R&D and operations/sourcing leadership to drive efficiency and product innovation, it added.

Mitra will assume the position currently held by Paul Zacharia, the President of three-wheeler, who will retire in June 2024.

He has previously worked with various firms, including AltiGreen, Greaves Cotton, Mercedes Benz, Toyota Kirloskar, Hindustan Motors, and Atlas Copco.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024