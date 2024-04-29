Debashis Mitra Appointed as President of Kinetic Green's 3W Business Unit
Kinetic Green appoints Debashis Mitra as President for three-wheeler business, replacing Paul Zacharia. Mitra will oversee operations, R&D, and market expansion to enhance the company's position in the industry. He brings extensive experience from previous roles at AltiGreen, Greaves Cotton, and other automotive companies.
Electric vehicle maker Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Ltd on Monday announced the appointment of Debashis Mitra as President of its three-wheeler business.
Mitra, an automotive industry veteran, will focus on advancing the company's three-wheeler business, strengthen network and expand the market share, Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions said in a statement.
He will oversee the entire ''profit and loss responsibilities'' of the three-wheeler strategic business unit (SBU) and work closely with R&D and operations/sourcing leadership to drive efficiency and product innovation, it added.
Mitra will assume the position currently held by Paul Zacharia, the President of three-wheeler, who will retire in June 2024.
He has previously worked with various firms, including AltiGreen, Greaves Cotton, Mercedes Benz, Toyota Kirloskar, Hindustan Motors, and Atlas Copco.
