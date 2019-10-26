International Development News
Development News Edition

This Diwali, Go Green!

Diwali, the festival of lights comes along with lots of shopping, sweets, exchange of gifts, bursting of crackers. Amongst all the celebration, joy and fervor, we unconsciously leave dire effect the environment.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 15:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 15:11 IST
This Diwali, Go Green!
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By This Diwali, Go Green! Diwali, the festival of lights comes along with lots of shopping, sweets, exchange of gifts, bursting of crackers. Amongst all the celebration, joy and fervor, we unconsciously leave a dire effect on the environment.

The consequences caused to the environment following the bursting of crackers are long-lasting. Go green this Diwali by following small steps: Ditch Firecrackers

Foreseeing the effect of the bursting of firecrackers that contain harmful chemical compounds that are full of poisonous gases and heavy metals, the Government of India has come up with the idea of environment-friendly firecrackers that cause 30 per cent less pollution and there is a slot fixed of two hours for bursting firecrackers on Diwali. Also, the smoke emitted by the burning of firecrackers augments the level of harmful gases. Use traditional lighting

Instead of using LED lights to light up homes. One can go for traditional diyas (oil lamps). Flickering lamps look better too. LED lights are made of plastics and consume electricity as well. Whereas lighting traditional diyas not only just save electricity but also add up to the economy. Use natural colours

Use natural colours rather than using chemical colours while making Rangoli. One can use flowers such as marigold, jasmine, roses, and lilies to suit the festive ambience of Diwali pooja. Use eco-friendly shopping bags

Diwali comes with lots of shopping. Plastic bags are non-biodegradable and also add up to pollution. One can either use cotton bags for shopping or use the plastic bags that they already have. Paper is also an eco- friendly alternative, one can use paper as gift wrap. Gift plants

The pressure of buying a good Diwali gift for our loved ones is overwhelming. It is difficult to pick something that has utility and value. While most of us resort to sweet or dry fruits. But, as people becoming health conscious these days, gifting these is also becoming obsolete. Go Green and gift plants this Diwali. These little friends not only clean air but add up to the beauty and decor of homes. (ANI)

Also Read: Burst eco-friendly firecrackers for 2 hours on Diwali: UP govt

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Exercise helps heart failure patients: Study

A new study has found that exercise results in improved health of blood vessels in heart, even for those who had experienced heart failure. The research from the University of Missouri has found exercise can improve the health of blood vess...

US 'close to finalizing' parts of trade deal with China: USTR

Washington, Oct 26 AFP Washington and Beijing are making headway on key issues in their ongoing trade dispute and discussions will continue, the US Trade Representatives office said following a phone call between senior officials. President...

Haryana governor invites BJP-led coalition to form govt; swearing-in on Sunday

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya invited the BJP to form the next government in the state on Saturday, the partys chief minister-elect Manohar Lal Khattar said here. The announcement came after the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP staked cla...

Pfizer Q2 up 61% to Rs 154.25 cr

Pharma firm Pfizer Ltd on Saturday reported a 61.01 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 154.25 crore for the July-September quarter compared to that of Rs 95.80 crore in the same quarter of last year.Its revenue from operations was at Rs 567....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019