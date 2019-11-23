Drawing contest held in Shimla to educate masses about Indian Constitution, environment issues

A painting competition was organised in Shimla, the Queen of Hills, to create awareness amongst youngsters about the environment, the Indian Constitution and the menace of drugs. Scores of school children hailing from 15 schools in the city participated in the competition and showcased their artwork by drawing on the subjects of constitutional rights and duties, the drug menace and a clean and green environment.

"The students here are enthusiastic to learn about the constitution and want to educate people through their paintings and work of art," said Alka Kainthala, the organiser. Some of the participants shared their experience of the drawing competition and exuded confidence that their artwork will educate the masses about the constitution and issues pertaining to the environment.

"I want to educate the young generation about the constitution and also about the environment. Through my artwork I would like to encourage the young generation to stay away from drugs," said Sakshi Sharma, a student and a participant while speaking to ANI. "We are very happy today that we are able to show our talent. I will try to make people aware of environmental issues, the constitution and also social and environment issues," said Shruti Bhardwaj, another participant.

Several categories have also been made for the competition and the winners will be felicitated by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on November 26 - the Indian Constitution Day - and will also get a cash prize for their achievement. Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas, is celebrated in India in honour of Dr BR Ambedkar, known as the architect of the Indian constitution. The Government of India declared November 26 as Constitution Day. On this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India, and it went into effect on 26 January 1950.

The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi made the declaration on October 11, 2015, on the occasion of laying the foundation stone of the Ambedkar memorial in Mumbai. (ANI)

