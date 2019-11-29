International Development News
Development News Edition

Odisha: Rally against climate change organised in Bhubaneswar

Scores of people, including school and college students, participated in a rally on Friday demanding government action over the emerging environmental concerns and urging for declaration of a "climate emergency".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 14:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 14:58 IST
Odisha: Rally against climate change organised in Bhubaneswar
Awareness campaign on climate change organised in Bhubaneswar. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Scores of people, including school and college students, participated in a rally on Friday demanding government action over the emerging environmental concerns and urging for declaration of a "climate emergency". The campaign was organised by city-based NGO 'Unmukt Foundation' wherein school children also participated in the cultural programmes.

The protestors were seen with placards that read, 'Respect your mother earth' and 'Let's save the environment and stop pollution'. "We are organising this rally because our government is not taking any action. UN's latest report says we have failed immensely in fighting climate change. Leaders have failed us. They are not taking any action against carbon emission. We want the government to declare a climate emergency," co-founder of Unmukt Foundation Shweta Agrawal said.

"We have even made a memorandum to save our environment and reduce carbon footprint," she added. Nidhi Dhawan, a teacher present at the rally, said, "I sincerely believe that education is all about future and these children are the future. If children are not the green warriors then we have little hope for the future. They have to be conscious of the climate and save the environment in their own ways."

"We are using newspapers instead of plastics to wrap gifts. We do not carry plastic bottles. These small steps can bring awareness in the children,"she added. "Our world is being polluted which is affecting us, so we should stop pollution. Save life, save earth and dream green,'' Medhansi a student of class II said.

In the forthcoming 25th Conference of Parties (COP) convened by United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) India will focus on working towards protecting the long-term development interests towards climate protection, a government statement had said. India's leadership on climate change has been evident and well recognised across the globe. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt's 'Youth festival' to feature music, dance, theatre performances

The government of Delhi on Friday announced the ninth edition of its Youth Festival that, this year, will seek to create an environment of harmony and love. The six-day festival that opens on December 1 at Central Park here, will celebrate ...

Taliban say 'way too early' to speak of resuming talks with US

The Taliban said Friday it was way too early to speak of resuming direct talks with Washington, a day after President Donald Trump suggested negotiations to end Americas longest war were back on track during a surprise visit to Afghanistan....

Sathiyan wins both group matches to enter last-16 in ITTF World Cup

Indias G Sathiyan won both his group matches against higher-ranked opponents to enter the round of 16 in the International Table Tennis Federation ITTF Mens World Cup here on Friday. The world number 30 Sathiyan defeated Frenchman Simon Gau...

Govt to bring tax refund scheme for exporters before Cabinet

The government would soon bring the tax refund scheme for exporters before the Union Cabinet and would notify it, Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal informed Rajya Sabha on Friday. Replying to supplementaries during the Question H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019