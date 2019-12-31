Kochi: Artist makes 'trap' installation to raise awareness against single-use plastic

To draw attention to the increasing problem of single-use plastic waste in the country, a huge model made up of around 1500 plastic bottles called 'Trap' has been installed here on Tuesday. The project visualized and designed by K.K. Ajith Kumar, a filmmaker with the coordination of Biju Thomas took five months to be completed and cost around Rs 1.5 lakh.

"This project has been done as part of a plastic-free campaign. It is called 'Trap'. Its tagline is 'trapper trapped'. We throw plastic bottles in the ocean and other places without caring for the environment, these plastic particles are then consumed by the aquatic animals like fishes which are then consumed by humans. So indirectly we are feeding on the plastic that we throw," Kumar told ANI. The model is 25 feet in height with a 6 feet diameter base.

Mirrors have also been placed on the inner walls of the bottle in order to give the people an experience of how it feels to be trapped inside waste and encourage them to not use plastic. "We collected single-use plastic bottles from rag pickers. Around 1500 bottles have been used to make this model. There are human-shaped cut-outs put inside every bottle which represents how people are trapped inside the garbage they are producing", he said.

He also pointed out that through this initiative they were trying to send out a message that avoids all kinds of plastic material. "Use glass bottles, steel utensils and other biodegradable stuff for everyday use," Thomas told ANI.

